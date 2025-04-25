Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi REACTS to news of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 cancelation; was she approached?

Gulki Joshi, widely popular for playing the role of an inspector in Maddam Sir, has now reacted to rumors of being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. In a new interview, Gulki spoke about receiving an offer for the new season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. However, she expressed concern over the rumors regarding the season's cancellation. Gulki disclosed that when she was contacted, she was simply asked whether she was interested in participating in the season or not.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Gulki Joshi broke her silence on the rumors of being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She confirmed that she was indeed offered a chance to participate in the new season.

Gulki shared, "Yes, I was very keen, and I was only approached once for it, just to ask me whether I was interested or not. After that, no other conversation happened, but I have been seeing only news, so I was confused about whether it was real or a rumor, whether I was doing the show or not. As I had just one conversation with them and there hasn't been any update."

The Maddam Sir actor also revealed why she hadn’t reacted earlier to the rumors of joining Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant. She mentioned how she learned about the possible cancellation of the new season. She expressed concern about the season not happening and shared, "Maybe that is the reason they haven't gotten back to me, due to these issues. I really hope it doesn't get scrapped, and I’m really looking forward to doing it. I have been eagerly waiting for it; that is why I didn't confirm or react to it earlier."

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi , Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show has had 14 successful seasons. Now, due to conflicts between the production house Banijay Asia and Colors, the upcoming season is rumored to be canceled. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

