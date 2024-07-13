Amid buzz of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, Kapil Sharma treats fans with his 'Dhoom 5' special PIC

Kapil Sharma is one of the most renowned comedians in the industry. His transition from performing hilarious acts in shows to hosting his own ventures is proof of the drastic rise in his career. The comedian-turned-actor maintains an active social media presence and keeps sharing posts to keep his digital family updated about his life happenings.

Only recently, The Great Indian Kapil Show host shared a picture of himself sitting on a kid bicycle, teasing about 'Dhoom 5.'

Kapil Sharma's recent post

Kapil Sharma dropped a candid picture of himself on his Instagram. The picture shows him posing stylishly on a kid's cycling bike. We can also spot lots of books in the background. The Crew actor is seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shirt, and matching pair of trousers. He captioned his post, "Dhoom 5."

Have a look at the post here:

Fans' hilarious reactions to Kapil Sharma's post

Reacting to the Dhoom 5 special post of Kapil Sharma, one of the fans asked him why he was riding a cycle when everyone was attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony.

A user mentioned missing Kapil's show and wrote, "Isi cycle pe baithke jaldi se wapas aaiye Kapil apne new show ke saath missing you." Furthermore, another comment read, "Apni bachchi ki cycle chori karke Anant Ambani ki shaadi mein jatey huye Kapil Sharma…!!"

About Kapil Sharma's latest venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show

Featuring a group of talented comedians and artists, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur, The Great Indian Kapil Show started streaming on Netflix on 30 March 2024. With Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest, the show has recently wrapped up its first season.

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni graced the debut episode, while Kartik Aaryan and his mother, Dr. Mala Tiwari, were the guests of the season finale episode. So far, The Great Indian Kapil Show has witnessed stars like Aamir Khan, Ed Sheeran, Badshah, Karan Aujla, Rajkummar Rao, and many others as guests.

