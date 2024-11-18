EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel reveals feeling 'shocked' after receiving script of his new show Buddh Dev; recalls challenges

Popular actor Samarth Jurel is all set to impress the audience once again. The actor will soon be seen in a mythological web series, Buddh Dev. In a recent interview, the actor talked about playing the role of Buddh Dev in the show and revealed that it was very 'challenging' for him. Samarth, who has never done a mythological show before, further revealed that he was left 'shocked' when he read the script for the first time.

When Pinkvilla asked him about the same, Samarth Jurel revealed, "When I read the script, I was shocked, it was in pure Sanskrit. Normally, scripts are in Hindi or Roman, and you can understand them easily. So, I told the production house that the script was in proper Sanskrit and asked if they could give it to me in Roman. They said the director would provide it, but it wouldn't be as fun."

The actor continued, "I took 15 days to work on it, and only one episode came out during that time. I thought to myself, 'How will this happen?' I wasn't sure how to manage it. But I decided to stick with it, and understand the story, and then everything clicked. The next day, we were ready to shoot. I would read the script until 4 a.m. and then perform in the morning."

Take a look at Samarth Jurel's look here-

The Bigg Boss 17 fame revealed that he decided to take up this project because he wanted to explore different genres and characters. "I don't want to get bored doing similar roles or projects. While reality shows can be challenging, I enjoy pushing myself and taking on diverse opportunities," he added.

Samarth, who was last seen in Udaariyaan, also explained, "Buddhadev refers to the planet Mercury. This project explores how the planet was formed, focusing on Buddhadev's life, his birth, and his parents—Brihaspati Dev and Chandra Dev."

Samarth elaborated on how his upcoming show, Buddh Dev, will have 22 episodes and delves into his journey of gaining knowledge and the importance of planets like Buddha in maintaining the stability of the solar system. The story also highlights his love story and deep affection for his mother.

On Television, Samarth Jurel was last seen in the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 17.

