Laughter Chefs EXCLUSIVE: Orry, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff and 4 other Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants to appear on the show

Laughter Chefs is one of the most loved and trending cooking reality shows that has been in the news for its entertaining moments. The show, which boasts numerous top celebrities as contestants, has been grabbing eyeballs due to its guest appearances and hilarious moments that are hard to miss. Now, Pinkvilla is here with an exclusive update about Laughter Chefs' upcoming episode.

Orry and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants to appear on Laughter Chefs:

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that social media sensation and Bigg Boss 17 fame Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is set to appear on the popular cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs. Joining Orry will be Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, and Shalin Bhanot.

The episodes featuring these celebrities will air in the upcoming weekend which is July 20 and 21. These celebrities will either join the contestants to cook the dishes or will appear to cheer their favorite participants on Laughter Chefs.

Speaking about Orry, the social media star was seen as a guest contestant in Bigg Boss Season 17. On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, featuring host Rohit Shetty, is all set to air on screens soon. Along with the above-mentioned names, the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are Niyati Fatnani, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti, Asim Riaz, and more.

About Laughter Chefs:

Laughter Chefs, the popular cooking reality show, continues to serve the audiences a feast of fun and culinary chaos. Premiered on June 1, the episodes of Laughter Chefs leave audiences in splits as celebrities cook dishes in the competition. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi tastes and judges the dishes made by the celebrities on Laughter Chefs.

The celebrity participants on the show include Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and more. Meanwhile, Bharti Singh hosts this entertaining reality show. Laughter Chefs airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

