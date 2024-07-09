Laughter Chefs PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash brings special GIFT for beau Karan Kundrra; Faisal-Jannat and Jasmin-Aly indulge in fun banter

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has become the crowd's favorite. While the show was a finite one, it got an extension because of higher TRPs and demand from the public. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that the viewers are glued to the show.

And to ensure the same, they have planned an exciting episode for the upcoming week with contestants' friends gracing the show to support them.

Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin, Faisal Shaikh, Archana Gautam, Krystle Dsouza, and Rashami Desai will grace the show soon.

Tejasswi Prakash's surprise for boyfriend Karan Kundrra

In the upcoming episode, the ardent fans will witness the #TejRan (Tejasswi-Karan) reunion as Tejasswi Prakash will be seen gracing the show to support beau Karan Kundrra. She will be seen entering the show with a special gift for Kundrra.

As the loyal viewers of the show would know, Karan loves munching on raw carrots while he cooks his food. Keeping the same in mind, Tejasswi will get a "24-carrot" garland for him. Kundrra will be delighted to receive this priceless gift.

Take a look at the recent promo of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment:

Faisal Shaikh and Vicky Jain's fun banter

Faisal Shaikh will be seen joining good friend Jannat Zubair in the show to support her and her partner Reem Shaikh. Jannat and Faisal have a loyal fanbase since their TikTok days who lovingly call them #FaiNat. Bharti Singh mentioned that a total of Faisal, Jannat, and Reema's followers are around 84 million.

Advertisement

To this, Faisal reminded Vicky Jain of his previous joke and asked him if he had that much amount in his bank account. Jain gave him a quirky comeback by saying that he had double the amount of money in his bank account.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's fun banter with Bharti Singh

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are good friends with Bharti Singh and the trio indulged in a fun banter as Jasmin asked Bharti to help them or else she would complain to her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Singh was seen imitating Bhasin funnily.

Family Week in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment celebrated family week recently, wherein family members of the celebrity contestants graced the show and also helped them perform various tasks. From Nia Sharma, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Rahul Vaidya's mothers to Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair's mothers and Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami graced the show and had a fun time on the show.

Advertisement

The Shaadi week in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Apart from friends supporting their celebrity contestants, the show will also have a fictional wedding celebration with the contestants being divided into two groups, the Bride squad and the Groom squad. Arjun Bijlani and Jannat Zubair will play the groom and bride respectively in the fun act.

Celebrity contestants of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment started off a few weeks ago as an ultimate kitchen battle between power duos of the entertainment industry. The show has Bigg Boss 15's Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya as a team, followed by Arjun Bijlani-Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair-Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Krushna Abhishek- Kashmeera Shah.

While Aly Goni has impressed the super Chef Harpal Singh with his culinary skills, Kashmeera and Krushna are lagging far behind in the competition.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs Promo: Krushna Abhishek is paired up with Nia Sharma in upcoming episode; Kashmira Shah gets FURIOUS