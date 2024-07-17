Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment: Reem Sameer Sheikh shares pics with Dharmendra from sets; calls it 'an honour'

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been garnering a lot of fame because of the star cast and its unique content. The show offers a culinary delight to fans as TV personalities show off their cooking skills. Well, in a special segment, Dharmendra will be making an appearance on the show, adding more charm to the sets. Reem Sameer Shaikh, who is a part of Laughter Chefs, posted BTS pictures with the veteran actor and Jannat Zubair.

Reem Sameer Shaikh clicks pictures with Dharmendra and Jannat Zubair:

Actress Reem Sameer Shaikh earlier today posted two cute pictures with Dharmendra and her co-star Jannat Zubair. The 21-year-old actress wore a beautiful purple kurta with a dupatta, while our lovable Veeru wore a navy blue formal pantsuit with a colorful tie. Jannat looked stunning in a navy blue kurta set.

Take a look at Reem Sameer Shaikh posing with Dharmendra and Jannat Zubair:

Reem mentioned in her post that it was an honor to have the legendary actor on the sets of the show. "The charm he has can not be beaten by anyone, It was an honour to have you on our show sir", she wrote, ending with a heart emoji. Fans posted a lot of lovable comments on the feed for Reem, Dharmendra, and Jannat.

More about Laugher Chefs:

Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, and Arjun Bijlani, as per a TellyMasala report, had also had a great time with the senior actor, Dharmendra, on the sets. They all beamed with smiles as they posed to get the most memorable picture. The show is being hosted by Bharti Singh and has a star-studded cast of TV celebrities.

Advertisement

What to expect from Laughter Chefs:

Fans can witness stars like Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, along with Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma, put their best culinary knowledge forward for the test. Have you started watching Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment on Colors TV?