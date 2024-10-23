Laughter Chefs' Reem Shaikh REVEALS she wants to get married before entering 30s; 'Love life work out hi nahi ho...'

Reem Shaikh is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She had an accident on the set of Laughter Chefs, which left scars on her face. In a recent podcast interview, Reem discussed her wedding plans and revealed that she wants to get married before turning 30 and hopes to start a family.

Speaking to The Motor Mouth Show, Reem Shaikh said, "Main unmein se nahi hun jo 30 or 35 mein shaadi or something (I am not that girl who would marry at 30 or 35 years). I want to be married before 30, and I want to have a family. I want to get married, and I want to be in love. That's my plan."

She further added, "I know it will happen. Woh mujhe pata hai ki hoga aur itna solid wala hoga isiliye abhi life mein love life work out hi nahi ho paa raha hai (I know that it will happen in such a solid way. That is why love life has not yet been able to work out)."

Lastly, Reem said, "I think jo main chahti hoon God has that in line for me. Aur jab hoga tab itna solid wala hoga na ki tab samjh mein aayega ki isiliye baaki logo ke saath workout nahi hoga (I think whatever I want, God has that in line for me. And when it will happen, then I'll understand why it did not work out with the other people)."

For the unversed, ahead of her birthday, Reem Shaikh proudly showcased her scars and revealed that she had survived an unfortunate incident. She expressed her gratitude to the Almighty and showered love on the ones who made sure to check upon her, and thanked her fans.

Workwise, the young star was last seen in Laughter Chefs as a contestant alongside Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra , and others. Reem also signed the dotted lines to play one of the leading roles in Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani.

