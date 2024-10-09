Durga Puja 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, Isha Malviya and others seek blessings at Goregaon’s grand celebration

The Goregaon Durga Mahotsav 2024, organized by popular television actors Pooja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, saw a star-studded gathering of celebrities visiting the pandal for Maa Durga's darshan. Among the prominent faces were Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai, and Nia Sharma, all adding glamour to the festive celebration with their stunning traditional outfits.

Ankita Lokhande, known for her captivating performances on screen, attended the pandal with her mother and husband, Vicky Jain, by her side. She looked gorgeous in a red and pink saree with an intricately embellished border. With her hair open and soft makeup to complement her look, Ankita exuded elegance and grace. Her husband, Vicky Jain, kept it simple yet classy in a white kurta set, standing as the perfect complement to Ankita's vibrant ensemble.

After visiting the pandal, Ankita bid farewell to her mom as she headed to her in-laws' place for the festivities.

Check out Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's outfits below:

Adding to the festive charm was Isha Malviya, who embraced a Bengali avatar for the occasion. She wore a white silk saree with a golden border, paired with a red full-sleeve blouse, reflecting the quintessential Bengali style. The Bigg Boss 17 fame completed the look with heavy traditional jewellery and kept her long hair open in light waves.

Netizens went gaga over her look. One user wrote, "Kya lag rahi hain isha!" Another commented, "Gorgeous Malviya!"

Check out Isha Malviya's look below:

Nia Sharma, known for her bold fashion choices, did not disappoint. She arrived in a striking yellow lehenga, pairing it with a cropped blouse. Nia draped her dupatta like a cover over her lehenga, adding a unique twist to her traditional look, which received plenty of appreciation. She wore a mangtika and heavy earrings to complement her outfit. As she interacted with the paps, she wished them, "Jai Mata Di."

Here's the look of Nia Sharma:

Actress Rashami Desai was also spotted at the pandal, dressed in red from head to toe. She looked stunning in a red saree and as the paps complimented her, she quipped in, "Mein paida hi khoobsurat hui thi, (I was born beautiful)."

Check out Rashami Desai's look below:

