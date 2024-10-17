Liam Payne, former One Direction member dies at 31; Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia, and Naina Singh express shock

It’s a day of heartbreak for the pop world as the world woke up to the shocking news of Liam Payne’s death. The 31-year-old English singer, who is best known as the former member of the boy band One Direction has reportedly fallen from his third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, which resulted in his death. Along with the world, many Hindi television stars, namely Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia, and Naina Singh expressed their shock at the news.

Television actress Naina Singh was among the first to react to Liam Payne's death news. She wrote a long post on social media with the caption, "Tomorrow isn’t promised .!!" In her note, she expressed her sadness over how life is so fragile, yet we take it for granted. The actress lost her mother a few years back, and this is why sudden death news affects her more. She urged her fans to live fully without thinking about the tomorrow.

Read Naina Singh's post below:

Aly Goni, who is currently in the Maldives with his family and girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin shared news of the British singer's death, and wrote, "Noooo (heartbreak emojis)."

Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia also posted a picture of the late singer and wrote, "Rest in Peace Liam Payne. This is beyond heartbreaking and shocking."

Check out their reactions below:

Talking about Liam Payne, he rose to fame as a boy band star with One Direction, along with the other members Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. The band, which continued after Zayn's exit, announced it was going on a hiatus in 2016, and in 2019 Payne released his only solo album, LP1. He has a son, Bear Grey Payne with singer Cheryl Cole. Fans across the world are mourning his loss.

Pinkvilla prays Liam Payne's soul rests in peace!

