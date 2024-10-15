Atul Parchure Death: Shreyas Talpade arrives at Comedy Nights with Kapil fame’s house to pay his last respects

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Atul Parchure, a popular Hindi and Marathi actor, passed away on October 14 at the age of 57. His last rites are being held today (October 15). Many celebrities and politicians have arrived at the late actor’s home to pay their last respects. Among them were Hindi and Marathi actor Shreyas Talpade and politician Raj Thackeray.

Shreyas Talpade attended his friend Atul Parchure’s funeral wearing a white shirt and embraced the actor's family members. Raj Thackeray, the founding chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), also visited the actor’s home, dressed in a white kurta to pay his respects.

Here’s the video of Shreyas Talapde at Atul Parchure’s house:

Atul Parchure started his career as a child actor and soon rose to fame with roles in plays such as Tarun Turk, Mhatare Ark and Nati Goti. He has extensively worked in the Hindi television, film and Marathi industries. Some of his prominent Hindi TV shows include R. K. Laxman Ki Duniya, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Circus, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, and more.

He was battling cancer for many years and his death leaves a void in the Hindi and Marathi film industries. Many Bollywood actors, including Arjun Kapoor, also paid heartfelt tribute to the late actor. "I never had a chance to work with him, but he always seemed to be such a likeable person no matter what role he played... He was taken by cancer despite fighting the disease for so many years. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Kapoor.

Supriya Pilgaonkar, Renuka Shahane, and Sachin Pilgaonkar, among others, mourned his loss. Not just the Bollywood and television fraternity, but Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also penned a note and called himself one among his thousands of fans. He mentioned, "On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to him. Om peace."

Pinkvilla prays Atul Parchure's soul rests in peace!

