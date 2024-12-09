'Love you Rekhaji': Krushna Abhishek shares VIDEO of his 'bestest moment'; Arti Singh drops INSIDE PICS as she meets OG Umrao Jaan

Rekha recently graced The Great Indian Kapil Show with her magical presence and charming aura. From opening up about learning styling herself from her mom to working in Suhaag alongside Amitabh Bachchan, the evergreen icon left the audience in awe. Now, Krushna Abhishek has shared a video on his official Instagram handle detailing how he was surprised when Rekha asked him to dance with her.

The clip featured the Umrao Jaan dancing gracefully on Salaam-e-Ishq. Meanwhile, Krushna arrives on the stage, impersonating Amitabh Bachchan. Their chemistry on the stage appeared unmatchable, and viewers are clearly seen going gaga over the duo. Further, during their dance act, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover joined them on the stage.

In the caption, the Bol Bachchan actor expressed, "I keep posting my dance videos of my show, but this one guys ufffff compliment s from legendary rekhaji I could not believe when she said, "Kya dance karte ho mere saath dance karoge," and I was like, what kya SACH mein rekhaji mujhse yeh kehe rahi hain and I got ready and we did this song together. One of the bestest moment for an actor. love u rekhaji"

In addition to him, Arti Singh also shared a few inside pictures from her meet and greet session with Rekha on the set of The Great Indian Kapil Show. She posed alongside Rekha, Krushna, and her mom.

Expressing her delight over meeting the veteran star, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "Dream come true meeting legend rekha ma’am so elegant .. unki baatein uff unki awaz .. tehzeeb .. so beautiful.. and also to witness everyone giving so much love to my brother."

Arti also showered praise on her comedian-brother. The actress mentioned how elated she felt when Rekha lauded him, and the audience shouted his name.

