When Kapil Sharma and Shweta Tiwari took a humorous dig at Bigg Boss in Comedy Circus, THROWBACK
Let's take a look back at a hilarious clip from Comedy Circus featuring Kapil Sharma and Shweta Tiwari, in which they took a humorous dig at Bigg Boss.
Kapil Sharma, the famous comedian who never fails to tickle your funny bones, is currently seen on his own show, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. He had a humble beginning in the industry and started his career participating in comedy shows. Let’s take a look back at the early days of the comedian when he participated in Comedy Circus with Shweta Tiwari.
The video we picked shows Kapil Sharma and Shweta Tiwari taking a humorous dig at the popular, controversial reality show Bigg Boss. In their act in Comedy Circus, Kapil Sharma and Shweta Tiwari are seen as Bigg Boss contestants who just arrived at the house. They name the show ‘Bigg Loss.’
Watch Kapil Sharma and Shweta Tiwari in Comedy Circus below:
Expressing his surprise entering the Bigg Loss house, Kpail Sharma says, "Aap ko toh pata hi hain, har ek fokat aadmi ka sapna hota hain Bigg Boss mein aye. (Every jobless man dreams of going to Bigg Loss house)."
Then he compares the show to Kaun Banega Crorepati and says, "Mereko samajh mein nahi aata. 100 din ghar mein raho, phir jaake 1 crore jeet hain. Isse achha toh apna KBC Bachchan saab 15 minute mein 15 sawal puchke 5 hazarr deke dafa kar dete hain. Wo zyada sahi lagte hain. (I don't understand. You stay inside the house for 100 days, and then you earn 1 crore. KBC is better; Mr. Bachchan asks 15 questions in 15 minutes and gets rid of you)".
Shweta Tiwari enters as the 2nd housemate, and as soon as she enters, Kapil Sharma remarks, "Oh my god! Such a famous personality, who are you?" She introduces herself as television's famous personality, Shweta Tiwari.
During the interaction, Kapil Sharma tells her that after 3 months, he will win the show, Tiwari will lose, and they will return to their respective houses. Tiwari expresses surprise and asks, "Tum jeetke? Aapni shakal dekhi hain?” Kapil hits back, "Shakal ke hisab se agar jeetta toh Vindu Dara Singh kabhi nahi jeetta. (If contestants had won based on their appearance, then Vindu Dara Singh would have never won)."
For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and Shweta Tiwari won Comedy Circus.
