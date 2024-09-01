Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami's baby shower pictures are full of dreamy white decor and BFFs; Nakuul Mehta and others attend

Drashti Dhami is enjoying her pregnancy days to the fullest. The actress is all set to welcome her first baby soon and she celebrated her dreamy baby shower recently, which was attended by her close friends and family members. The actress posted a few glimpses from her special day which she spent anticipating the arrival of the newest member of her family. The event was attended by pop-album's VIVA girls as Dhami was also a part of it.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta and Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah's Sunayna Fozdar among other actors were also a part of Drashti's special day. The dreamy white decor added to the beauty of the day while Drashti wore a navy blue-shiny gown, giving her baby bump a perfect shape. As she posed for pictures with her friends, Drashti's special moments with her husband Neeraj from the event were too cute to miss.

Take a look at a glimpse of Drashti Dhami's baby shower here:

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka announced their first pregnancy with an exciting video featuring their family. They mentioned that their little bundle of joy is expected to arrive in October 2024. As she announced the same, fans trolled her as her baby bump wasn't visible. After a couple of days, the Geet Hui Sabse Parayi actress shared pictures with her baby bump making fans rest assured.

Advertisement

Ever since Dhami made the news official, she has been making the most of her pregnancy days by sharing content related to the same on social media. Her workout video with a heavy baby bump got appreciation from many. However, she cautioned her fans that she undertook workouts during pregnancy only with his gynaecologist's approval.

Along with Drashti, other television celebrities who are expecting their first baby include Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Yuvika Choudhary.

ALSO READ: Drashti Dhami’s Madhubala co-stars Arti Puri and Pallavi Purohit celebrate the mom-to-be; Write long note