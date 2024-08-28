Shweta Tiwari to Mouni Roy: 7 TV actresses who aced the denim jeans look effortlessly

Denim has always been a timeless fashion staple, and our favorite television actresses know how to make it look effortlessly chic. From the ever-stylish Shweta Tiwari to the stunning Mouni Roy and the elegant Jennifer Winget, these divas have been spotted flaunting their denim ensembles with grace and flair. Here’s a look at seven TV stars who have set major style goals with their denim outfits.

List of seven TV actresses who have made everyone awestruck by their denim look

1. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari once dazzled in a fitted, long-sleeved white crop top paired with high-waisted, light blue jeans. The jeans have a slight flare at the bottom and feature a ripped design on one knee. She completed the look with large hoop earrings, and a bracelet, and is wearing high-heeled sandals.

Have a look at Shweta Tiwari’s outfit:

2. Mouni Roy

Naagin star Mouni Roy looks absolutely ravishing in a black, ribbed crop top with thick straps, showcasing her toned midriff. Her light blue jeans have a relaxed, wide-leg fit, providing a casual yet stylish look. Her hands are in her pockets, and she has a calm, confident expression on her face. The overall vibe is chic and contemporary, perfect for a relaxed day out.

Have a look at Mouni Roy’s outfit:

3. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is dressed in a white t-shirt layered over a black tank top and paired with distressed blue jeans. The jeans have multiple rips and frayed edges, adding a rugged and trendy element to her look.

She is also wearing white socks, enhancing the casual feel. Her hair is styled in a high bun with a colorful headband, which adds a pop of color and a touch of bohemian style.

Take a look at Jennifer Winget’s outfit:

4. Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is seated on a black motorcycle. She is wearing a stylish outfit that includes fitted blue jeans, tan ankle boots, a black top, and a brown leather jacket. The jeans are of a standard denim wash and complement her overall look, giving her a chic and casual appearance.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s outfit:

5. Hina Khan

Hina Khan gives major fashion goals in a bright yellow top with short sleeves, paired with a black long coat. Her jeans are high-waisted, light blue denim with prominent distressed details around the knees. The jeans also feature a frayed, flared design at the bottom, covering most of her footwear. She is taking a mirror selfie in an interior space, adding a casual and stylish vibe to her look.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s look:

6. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is wearing a metallic gold blazer over a patterned top. She pairs it with light blue, high-waisted, straight-cut jeans that are cuffed at the bottom, showcasing dark ankle boots.

She is seated on an orange and brown patterned couch, presenting a chic and elegant appearance.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s look:

7. Tina Datta

Tina Datta sports a fashionable denim jacket featuring fringe details on the back and sleeves. She matches it with high-waisted, wide-leg jeans in a classic blue wash, offering a relaxed fit. Beneath the jacket, she wears a white top.

Her look is completed with gold or metallic pointed-toe heels, adding a touch of sophistication to her casual attire.

Take a look at Tina Dutta’s outfit:

In conclusion, the stylish ensembles of these television divas showcase a perfect blend of elegance and casual chic. Their outfits, featuring unique elements such as metallic blazers, patterned tops, denim jackets with fringe details, and high-waisted jeans, highlight their fashion-forward approach.

