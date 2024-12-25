Merry Christmas 2024: Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill and other TV celebs extend heartfelt wishes as they celebrate X-mas; 'Wishing everyone peace'
On the occasion of Christmas, several TV celebs, including Aishwarya Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, and others, shared heartfelt wishes on social media.
The world is celebrating the coziness and happiness of Christmas today (December 25, 2024). It's officially that time of the year when people are elated for the holiday season, meet their loved ones, and spread joy everywhere around. As the day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, many television celebrities wished fans a 'Merry Christmas.' From Aishwarya Sharma to Shehnaaz Gill, TV personalities wished everyone to have light and happiness.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Sharma shared a fun video on the occasion of Christmas. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress danced her heart out on trending audio, soaking herself completely in the excitement. With the Christmas tree and decorations in the backdrop, she made sure to keep the holiday vibes on point. In the caption, Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday Yassu. Merry Christmas."
Ridhima Pandit, best known for her role in Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, also posted a special video that showcased her heartfelt moments from the Christmas day. Dressed in a red satin dress, the actress looked pretty. Wishing her fans, she wrote, "It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. It was a lovely afternoon."
Shehnaaz Gill took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and extended her heartfelt wishes to her fans. The Bigg Boss 13 fame posted a note that read, "May your Christmas be filled with love, laughter, and magical moments! Wishing everyone peace, joy, and endless happiness."
Making our Christmas merrier, Arjun Bijlani treated us to a string of pictures featuring his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, and their son. Celebrating the festival with much joy and enthusiasm, the couple also wore Santa caps and posed romantically with the Christmas tree. The Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor expressed, "Merry Christmas 2024 !! Stay blessed everyone.."
It was double happiness for Shrenu Parikh as she not only celebrated Christmas but also celebrated her mother-in-law's birthday. Giving a glimpse of her joyful evening, the Ishqbaaz fame captioned the post, "Merry Christmas to everyone! So many celebrations packed in one holiday!! Anniversary Mom in law turning 60 Christmas baby’s birthday."
Take a look at some other wishes here:
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sudhanshu Pandey reveals Anupamaa co-actor Arvind Vaidya gave him THIS precious gift