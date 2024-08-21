Mom-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary reveals conceiving through IVF; talks about health struggles during pregnancy

Yuvika Chaudhary is soon going to welcome her first child with her husband Prince Narula. She is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase. And the same is evident from her social media handle which is filled with pictures and videos of the actress flaunting her baby bump.

Ever since Yuvika announced that she was expecting a child, she has been posed with a common question- whether she conceived naturally or went for In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Now, in a recent video on her YouTube channel, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant has revealed the truth.

Yuvika Chaudhary disclosed that she conceived via IVF but refused to divulge more details on the same. However, she promised that she would definitely elaborate on why she took this decision later. The Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji actress also said that she doesn’t want other ladies to suffer the way she did, so, she will share details about her journey.

Furthermore, Yuvika talked about juggling between two homes at present. While heading towards her new house, she revealed that her better half, Prince Narula, stays there.

Shedding light on the changes she is experiencing right now, the Om Shanti Om actress looked at her chubbier face and stated how she is unable to recognise herself with each passing day. She added, “Iska bhi ek maza hai. Baad mein toh yeh gayab ho jayega (This also has its own joy. It will vanish later).”

Yuvika shared that she is making sure to walk at least 30 minutes daily. She also mentioned waking up in the middle of the night frequently and experiencing low BP as well as muscle cramps.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met inside the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 9. While Prince had confessed his liking for the actress while inside the house, Yuvika took her time to accept his proposal. The two tied the knot in October 2018.

On June 25, 2024, Prince made Yuvika’s pregnancy public with a unique post on social media. He also organized a dreamy baby shower for his ladylove recently. The soon-to-be parents looked gorgeous as they danced and clicked photos on the special day.

