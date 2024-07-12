Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 12: Anupama gives up and asks Anuj to choose between her and Aadhya

The episode begins with Ansh asking Pari if she knows where Baa and Babu ji went. Pari replies that they went to visit a relative. Ansh mentions how he misses them and their special masala milk. Mahi adds that they haven't received Baa's usual scoldings. Ansh also misses hearing Babu ji's stories. Kinjal, overhearing the kids, starts crying.

Toshu inquires about what's wrong, and Kinjal admits she feels unhappy without Baa and Babuji around, and the kids miss them too. She says that Dimpy, Kavya, and she can't face each other because they can't control their emotions.

Toshu and Kinjal's argument over Baa and Babu ji's departure

Toshu questions why the women are being so dramatic, saying Baa and Babuji are happy and left willingly, so they shouldn't be ruining the household atmosphere. Kinjal tells him to be ashamed, reminding him they left because of him.

Toshu dismisses it, claiming the elderly just want attention and don't want to work, preferring to relax with others their age. Kinjal says it's pointless to talk to him. Toshu insists they'll live luxuriously and won't need to work once they get a penthouse.

Kinjal retorts that if she wanted money, she wouldn't have married him, emphasizing that she already had wealth but lacked a family and love, which she found with them. Toshu ends by saying he'll discuss it further once they get the penthouse.

Anupama walks down the road, remembering Anuj's love confession and Aadhya's harsh words. Feeling dizzy, she leans against a wall and starts crying. She apologizes to Anuj, saying she has to break his heart to keep the promise she made to her daughter. To ensure her daughter's happiness, she feels she must sacrifice her own.

Anupama and Anuj's emotional turmoil

Anupama questions Kanha ji, wondering why she must distance herself from Anuj to keep her daughter happy. Meanwhile, Anuj frantically asks everyone if they've seen Anu and accidentally bumps into her.

Vanraj inquires about her return home, noting that Aadhya is now fine. Anupama returns home, and Anuj informs her they have tickets for tomorrow, so they'll be leaving then. Kavya urges him to stay a few more days, but Anuj insists they must go.

Vanraj advises him to focus on Aadhya and not look back, as she also desires this. He adds that love only brings hurt. Anuj counters, saying Vanraj doesn't understand love, which, despite the tears and heartache, ultimately triumphs.

Anupama and Anuj's heartfelt decisions

Anupama closes her eyes as she listens. Vanraj remarks on her continuous losses: 26 years of waiting, 1 year of union, and 5 years of separation. Anuj retorts that Vanraj doesn't understand love. Vanraj calls him a successful businessman with a knack for losing in love.

Anuj responds that if he wins, he'll stay with his love; if he loses, he'll live with her memories. He then asks Aadhya to join him, and she goes to meet the kids. Pari asks Anupama if she's returning to the US with them, and Vanraj expresses his curiosity too.

Anupama tells Anuj they'll meet at the Radha Krishna temple at 5 pm, making Anuj happy as he leaves. Aadhya gives Anupama a look and leaves. Vanraj approaches Anupama, who declares she won't sign the NOC.

Vanraj challenges her, saying they'll see. Anupama asks Dimpy for her bag, mentioning she has some work. When Kavya asks where she's going, Anupama says she'll reveal it upon her return.

Anuj drops Aadhya at the hotel, instructing her to pack both her and his belongings. Aadhya questions where he's heading, and Anuj replies that he has some work to do. Aadhya thinks to herself that she won't stop him, believing today will mark the end of Anuj and Anupama's love story.

Anuj and Anupama's temple meeting

Anupama waits for Anuj at the temple. Anuj, excited and youthful, runs towards the temple, imagining a happy scene with Anupama. Upon arriving, he sees Anupama and hands her flowers to offer to the deities. Together, they place the flowers at the feet of the God and Goddess. Anuj, confident in his love, remarks that she wouldn't have called him to Kanha ji and Radha's temple if she intended to reject him.

He expresses his certainty that his love would triumph and mentions his five-year wait, during which he longed for this moment. His heartbeat is so rapid that he fears he won't be able to hear her response.

Anupama tells him that what she has to say could only be said in this temple, as only Kanha ji can give her the courage she needs. She asks him to calm his racing heart, but Anuj, eager and anxious, urges her to speak.

Aadhya's resentment and Anuj's declaration of love

Aadhya packs Anuj's clothes and finds a photo of Anupama and him. She burns Anupama's side in the photo, leaving Anuj's side untouched. Meanwhile, Anupama asks Anuj to express how much he loves her. Anuj responds with a heartfelt poem, showcasing his deep, true, and everlasting love.

He then urges her to be clear, saying he wants to hold her hand and take her away from there. He assures her that he will handle Aadhya, Shruti, and society, emphasizing that once she confirms they are "Maan," he will manage everything.

Anupama's heartbreaking decision

Anupama recalls Aadhya's intense hatred and hurtful words. She tells Anuj to forget her and everything they shared, urging him to move on and find happiness. She asks him to forget that "Maan" ever existed and says that his being far from her is her happiness. She asks if he can grant her this wish.

Anuj, incredulous, thinks she must be joking and wonders if he's dreaming. She pinches him to show she’s serious, leaving him in shock. Anupama reiterates that this is their reality. Anuj, distressed, tells her to stop and asks how she can say such things when they both know they love each other. He questions if she enjoys hurting him. Anupama insists it's the truth and asks if she would joke in a temple.

Anuj wonders if it's a prank and calls out for Devika, thinking she might be involved. Anupama asserts it's not a joke. Anuj, losing patience, urges her to come with him, saying he can't live without her.

She then asks him to choose between Aadhya and her. Anuj admits he can't choose. Anupama explains that Aadhya deeply hates her, and she has failed to change that hatred into love. She says Aadhya loves Anuj and Shruti, not her, and only wants them together, excluding her. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar

