10 Indian rappers leading music industry like a boss; Badshah to Raja Kumari

The Indian musical industry is full of talented artists who have been bringing fame to the country by showcasing their talent on many national and international platforms for decades. But it was alien to the concept of hip-hop, rap, freestyle, and other similar forms of music until singers like Badshah, Raja Kumari, Raftaar, and others stepped in. In this article, we will get to know more about these musicians who have been ruling the rap scene in the country.

10 best Indian rappers making it big in the Indian music industry

1. Badshah

A majority of us know him as the ‘Badboy’ of Bollywood but little do we know that he started his musical career with the professional name Cool Equal. Named Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia in childhood, he was born in Delhi and is today known as one of the best rappers in India. The rap songwriter and singer was exposed to the world of music and later to rap when he was admitted to NIT, Durgapur to become a civil engineer. Today, he is also popular by the catchphrase ‘It's your boy Badshah’.

The top five songs by Badshah are:

DJ Waley Babu Kala Chashma Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai Kar Gayi Chull Genda Phool

2. Yo Yo Honey Singh

Advertisement

Ask any 90s kids about the rapping scene in the country and they will immediately take the name of India’s best and acclaimed rapper Honey Singh. Born as Hirdesh Singh, the music producer and rapper started as a session and recording artist in the Punjabi music industry, back in 2003.

The top five songs by Honey Singh are:

Desi Kalakaar Angrezi Beat Blue Hai Paani Paani Chhote Chhote Peg High Heels

3. Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari might not have been born in India, but she has her roots in the country through her Telugu parents from Andhra Pradesh and her education in religious studies focused on South Asian religions. While she started with the goal to become an Indian classical dancer and took to performing at the age of 5, the Grammy Nominated Indian American rapper has now collaborated with many notable artists.

The top five songs by Raja Kumari are:

City Slums The Wakhra Song Jawan Title Track Afreeda Phire Faqeera

4. Divine

He is the top Indian rapper also known as the rap king. Divine AKA Vivian Wilson Fernandes started his career as an underground rapper more than a decade ago. He was the first Indian rapper to be featured on the Spotify Times Square billboard in New York City for his album Punya Paap and broke through with the release of Mere Gully Mein in 2019.

The top five songs by Divine are:

Paintra Sher Aya Sher Mere Gully Mein Baazigar Azadi

5. Raftaar

Kalathil Kuzhiyil Devadasan Dilin Nair. Do you recognize him? No? What about Raftaar? Yes, he is the ace rapper whom we have seen being one of the esteemed judges in a couple of reality TV shows. The top Indian rapper and lyricist started his career as a dancer. After collaborating with various eminent rappers, the Delhi ka munda started his solo journey and rose to fame with Swag Mera Desi.

Advertisement

The top five songs by Raftaar are:

Naachne Ka Shaunq No Mercy Tamanchey Pe Disco Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin Dhaakad

6. Emiway Bantai

Emiway Bantai aka Bilal Shaikh is among the top 10 rappers in India who made it to the list after a lot of hardships and even worked as a helper in a café to make ends meet. With his social media and YouTube channels, the singer became an inspiration to many budding artists in the country. He made his debut with Glint Lock in 2013.

The top five songs by Emiway Bantai are:

Sadak Machayenge Samaj Mein Aya Kya Giraftaar Dhua Dhua

7. MC Stan

After being born in the year 1999, the Maharashtra cha mulga joined the rapping space very late. But he came with a blast and quickly became well-known. It was after his recent stint in the reality TV show Big Boss that people saw the face behind the famous name. Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan started singing Qawwali when he was 12 and was introduced to rapping when he was in standard 6th. H debuted with the rap song Wata in 2018.

The top five songs by MC Stan are:

Khuja Mat Ek Din Pyaar Shake Shana Bann Yedi Ka Chakkar

8. Naezy

A key addition to our list of top 10 rappers in India is Naezy aka Naved Shaikh. The blockbuster hit film is inspired by his life. His character was played by Ranveer Singh. Popular for his street rap style, his career shot with the song Mere Gully Mein made in collaboration with Divine.

The top five songs by Naezy are:

Birju Haq Hai Fatke Tragedy Mein Comedy Azaad Hu Mein

9. Dino James

Advertisement

The guy from Madhya Pradesh started struggling to become an actor. But when plan A failed, Dino James moved to rapping and popping and has multiple songs to his credit today. He introduced the world with his original style of rapping through YouTube.

The top five songs by Dino James are:

Girlfriend Loser Mirage Tandav Dooriyan

10. KR$NA

The final addition to this list of best rappers in India is Krishna Kaul popular by his stage name Krishna and stylized KR$NA. When he emerged as a great addition to the Indian rapping scene in the mid-2000s, he was known as Prozpekt. With his great writing and technical skills, he is often regarded as one of the greatest DHH rappers of all time.

The top five songs by KR$NA are:

Kaisa Mera Desh Living Legend Roll Up What's My Name Getting Away

ALSO READ: 8 Anurag Kashyap movies that every cinema lover must watch: Dev D to Bombay Talkies