MTV HUSTLE 4 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Raftaar sing a Malayalam rap? Rapper says 'Uss chiz ko utna attempt nahi karta kyuki...'

MTV HUSTLE 4 is back with a bang and several aspiring rappers have now got a platform to showcase their talent. The fourth season is judged by talented rappers Raftaar and Ikka Singh. As the show kickstarted, Pinkvilla recently got into an exclusive conversation with the two most loved rappers in the country.

Many might not know but Raftaar is a Malayali, born in Trivandrum, Kerala. However, over the years, Raftaar has not sung a Malayali rap. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Raftaar was asked whether he would ever sing a Malayalam rap. Replying to this, the rapper said, "I would love to."

He continued, "Kacha pakka toh mai kar hi sakta hu. Par mai uss chiz ko utna attempt nahi karta kyuki mai poetic nahi hu Malayalam. Jaise Hindi mei muje ek hi chiz ke 10 naam pata hai. Par Malayalam mei muje bohot basic aate hai. Mera art form, I'm known to be very metaphoric. I love making metaphors. (I can do a bit. But I don't attempt rapping in Malayali that much because I'm not poetic in Malayalam. Like in Hindi, I know 10 names for one thing. But I know basic Malayalam)."

Watch MTV HUSTLE 4 rapper Raftaar and Ikka's exclusive interview here-

Advertisement

Ikka then hyped the rapper saying, "Raftaar is a Malayali but sings Haryanvi rap. He is killer." Speaking about Raftaar's rap songs, the rapper has delivered several hits over the years. He has also appeared on several reality shows such as Roadies Xtreme, Roadies: Real Heroes, Dance India Dance Battle Of The Champions and more.

In the same interview, the two rappers talked about artist safety, the beef culture, aggression in rap songs, tips for new rappers, and a lot more. Other than these things, the rappers also talked about famous rappers like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, Divine, Dino James, Raja Kumari and more.

Speaking about MTV Hustle 4, the hit rap show premiered on October 19. Fresh episodes of the show air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on MTV. The show can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema.

ALSO READ: MTV HUSTLE 4 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rappers Raftaar and Ikka have THESE things to say about Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah