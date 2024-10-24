EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: MTV Hustle 4 judges Raftaar and Ikka talk about rappers’ safety; ‘Koi immunity nahi…’

Raftaar and Ikka, two of the most popular Indian rappers, are currently judging India’s biggest rap reality show, MTV Hustle Season 4. The two sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and talked about the rap culture of India, their inspiration, and more. Among many things, they discussed an important aspect- the safety of rappers.

Through their songs, rappers talk about many societal concerns that are not usually talked about. As a result, the audience often gets triggered, and many rappers have often faced harassment that went to the extent of death threats. Talking about the safety of the rappers, Raftaar shared, “Koi immunity nahi honi chahiye artist ko. Bilkul nahi honi chahiye. (There should be no immunity for an artist. Absolutely none.)”

Explaining his statement, he says, “Agar aap ek kalakar ho toh aap revolutionary ho. Jab aap revolution leke aate ho aap ye nahi sochte ho ki samne se lathi padhegi ya goli. (If you are an artist, you are a revolutionary. When you bring about a revolution, you don't think about whether you’ll be hit with batons or bullets.)” Ikkaa agrees as he nods and says, “Sahi baat hain. (This is right.)”

Watch the full interview here:

Raftaar continues saying, “Aab ye boli padh rahi hain bas. Boli seh nahi paa rahe hain toh baaki kya hi kahu… Duniya badalne ke liye tum nikle ho, in cheezon se thodii darenge. Hum baatein isliye karte hain ki mujhse jo sehmat hain, wo mere sath jude. Jo asahmat hain, wo dusri taraf jude. Soch ki hi toh ladai hain, insaan o ka ladai thodi hain.”

Advertisement

(Now they are facing words, that's all. If they can't bear words, what else can I say... You’ve set out to change the world; are you really going to be scared of these things? We speak so that those who agree with us join us, and those who disagree take the other side. It's a battle of ideas, not of people.)

He adds that humans take things personally and start fights that are not necessary. He shares that even on shows, he might have a different opinion than Ikka, but they don’t argue over it. “Hum baithenge, baat karenge, samjhane ki kaushish karenge ki haan bro, ye tu sahi keh raha hain, meine notice nahi kiya tha. Chalo bas, communication hi nahi hain and log karna bhi nahi chahte hainn kyunki frustrated log hain yaar. Do ya chaar gaali likhke gayab ho jaate hain, juice pee rahe hote aur match chalta, kya farak padhta hoga,” concludes the Morni singer.

Advertisement

(We’ll sit down, talk, and try to explain, like, 'Yes bro, you're right, I hadn't noticed that.' But that's it—there’s no communication, and people don’t even want to because they’re frustrated. They write a couple of abusive comments, disappear, then go on sipping their juice and watching the match—what difference would it make to them?)

Talking about MTV Hustle 4, the show premiered on October 19, and fresh episodes of the show air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on MTV and JioCinema.

ALSO READ: MTV HUSTLE 4 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rappers Raftaar and Ikka have THESE things to say about Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah