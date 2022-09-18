Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh & Cirkus cast shoot for finale in Mumbai today
Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which premiered in July this year, is in its last leg with the finale just a week away. Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani and Erika Packard had participated in the ongoing season of this adventure reality show. Now, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on this much loved television series. We have learnt that Rohit and team are shooting for the finale episode today in Mumbai.
“While they have already shot for the finale stunt in Cape Town, they are shooting the announcement bit today in Mumbai’s Filmcity Studio. Besides the finalists, many evicted contestants will also be a part of this episode, with a few of them performing in this last episode too. The cast of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus including Ranveer Singh will also be a part of this finale episode. The shoot is expected to go on for around 12 to 14 hours, and the makers have packed in a lot of interesting acts to entertain the audience. The grand finale episode will be aired on September 25,” informs a source close to the development.
Soon after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 ends, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from Saturday, October 1. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that mostly the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be divided into two parts, and its second half will be aired on Sunday, October 2.
Contestants who are rumoured to be a part of this controversial reality show are, Raj Kundra, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani and Tina Datta, among a few others.
