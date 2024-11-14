The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'real sardaar' shayari to Sunil Grover impersonating him; 5 moments to look forward to

The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to treat viewers with a huge surprise! Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, will grace the show after five years. The former cricketer-turned-politician's arrival was anticipated by the fans who missed his unique blend of humor, quick wit, and infectious laughter. Although Sidhu is back only as a guest, his presence is expected to amp up the overall entertainment value.

The makers have dropped the teaser video from the episode, and it's all about fun, excitement, laughter, and light-hearted banter. Here's 5 moments that you should look forward to.

1. Sunil Grover announcing return of Navjot Singh Sidhu

The teaser opens with Sunil Grover dressed as a news anchor and reading out the report of the former cricketer's special appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian says, “It's a five year long gap that he agreed to come on this show."

2. Kapil Sharma mistakes Navjot Singh Sidhu with Sunil Grover

Seeing Sidhu sitting on Archana Puran Singh's seat, Kapil Sharma doesn't believe at first and says, "Sunil paaji yaar, aap har dusre din Sidhu paaji banke aa jaate ho (Sunil, every other day you dress up like Sidhu Sir)." To this, the former Indian cricketer asks him to take a closer look, asserting that he is the real one.

Navjot, in a poetic way, states, "Ab motorcycle nahi, car chahiye. Abey audience saari keh rhi hai ab sardaar chahiye (We don't want a motorcycle but a car; now the audience is also demanding a real sardar)."

3. Archana Puran Singh extends gratitude to Navjot Singh Sidhu

In one of the segments, the seasoned actress tells the cricketer-turned-politician, "Main humesha aapko duayein deti hun, aap sahi waqt pe yahan se nikal gaye (I always wish you well because you left at the right time)." Archana's statement leaves everyone in splits.

4. Sunil Grover as Navjot Singh Sidhu doubles the fun

While Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and others will be seen playing fun characters, Sunil Grover will arrive on the stage impersonating the Congress leader. The comedian hugs Archana and asks the crew members to remove the chair.

5. Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra add to the laughter

Besides Navjot and his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the episode will also feature Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra. All of them will engage themselves in a fun banter discussing having kids after marriage.

Take a look at the teaser here:

For the uninitiated, The Great Indian Kapil Show airs on Saturday on Netflix at 8 PM.

