Neil Bhatt reveals the advice he received from wife Aishwarya Sharma for his new show Megha Barsenge

Neil Bhatt became a notable figure on TV after portraying the role of ACP Virat Chivan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He went on to create waves for his journey inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss 17. After a year-long break from acting, the handsome hunk is returning to TV with a new show.

In an interaction with Etimes, Neil spoke about his upcoming drama, its unique characters, the reason behind accepting the offer, and ladylove Aishwarya Sharma’s reaction to it.

Expressing his excitement of returning to acting, Neil Bhatt asserted that after doing a reality show, he really missed being part of any fictional project. He narrated the ‘surreal’ experience from the first day of shooting at the sets of his new show.

The 37-year-old actor stated, “When I gave my first shot, I looked at my director and she looked back at me. I said I so missed acting, yaar. We both laughed. This is where my original passion lies. I am very happy.”

Quoting the feedback he got from his better half, Aishwarya Sharma on his new on screen character. He disclosed that Aishwarya is really optimistic and happy about his new beginnings.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant said, “The only thing she told me about my character in Megha Barsenge was ‘Don’t make it like Virat’. I am very firm that kahin par bhi Virat ki jhalak nahi aani chahiye (I am very firm that Virat’s glimpse should not come anywhere).”

Take a look at Neil Bhatt’s recent Instagram post:

Neil further shared what made him say yes to Saurabh Kumar Tewary’s Megha Barsenge. He said that he was quite relaxed when the producer began the narration. But he got very intrigued by the storyline by the time he was approaching the end.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor felt that if he is developing interest in it, the show will definitely captivate the viewers. “I decided to be part of his vision and said yes then and there. I loved the fact that he has not tried to make mundane characters,” he added.

For the unversed, Megha Barsenge also stars Neha Rana, Kinshuk Mahajan and Deepshikha Nagpal.

