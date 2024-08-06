Neil Bhatt REUNITES with friends from Bigg Boss 17, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on his birthday; Watch

Neil Bhatt turned 36 on August 4 this year. It looks like the celebrations have not ended, as earlier, his wife-actress, Aishwarya Sharma, posted a clip that deserves your attention. The actor is seen having a blast with his gang of friends from Bigg Boss 17, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and his serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aishwarya Sharma dropped a video that showcased Neil's friends from the different TV shows surprising him at the celebration. Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan who had taken part in Bigg Boss 17, gave Neil the sweetest hug. Nyra Banerjee and Archana Gautam from KKK 13 also graced the party.

Sheetal Maulik and Vihan Verma, his co-stars from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also came for Neil's birthday. The best part was he did not know that he would be receiving this surprise from his friends, making his day special.

Aishwarya had posted an adorable video where she mentioned, "Birthday surprise was like this thankyou so much for coming thankyou so much for making it and thankyou for not telling him I caught his reactions Happy birthday again @bhatt_neil."

Even on his birthday, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin heroine posted adorable pictures with her husband and a loving note. The snaps showed the couple having a ball together. "Happy birthday Husband @bhatt_neil. I know we aren’t perfect but that’s the beauty of it, actually We are imperfectly Perfect. We fight more than we love and we are never on the same page ever but today you have to be on my page because “mera birthday mera birthday or Tera birthday bhi mera birthday”, so technically Happy birthday to me! ((My birthday is my birthday, and your birthday is also my birthday).”

Neil, who is best known for his role as DCP Virat Chavan, did a killer dance performance on NSYNC's Bye Bye. It is the trending song from Deadpool and Wolverine's opening scene. His dance moves were loved by his sea of followers.

