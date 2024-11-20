Niki Walia recalls sustaining severe injuries after horrendous accident; 'Shah Rukh Khan was caressing my hair, sitting next to my hospital bed...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of disturbing details.

Actress Niki Aneja Walia, who has been a part of several shows, recently recounted the traumatic accident she experienced and mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan helped her while she was in the hospital. In a recent interview, Niki even remembered working with King Khan and Juhi Chawla during Yes Boss and having a good bond with them. She stated how they shared great camaraderie and mentioned how her respect for him grew after he helped her when she was hospitalized after a major accident.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Niki Walia remembered the heartwrenching incident that happened when she was shooting for her show, Gharwali Uparwali in 2000. She mentioned that for a scene the show's production team hired a junior artist who couldn't drive. Niki revealed that the junior artist was asked to learn to drive in 2 hours on a bridge in Film City.

Niki Walia narrated how during a scene she was supposed to stand waiting for her on-screen husband's car. She recalled how the junior artist didn't stop the car when he was supposed to and drove the car over her causing her severe injuries. She stated she was under the car and revealed, "My right hand was injured. I could feel my ear peeling off my body."

Sharing more horrific details, Niki disclosed how she was under the car, and in an attempt to save her face, she got stuck to the car and was dragged for a distance. The actress revealed how she got hospitalized and added, "I was in the hospital for a month and a half. I was undergoing treatment and I was delirious. One night, I just woke up and saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to my hospital bed. I thought I am on too much medication and I was hallucinating Shah Rukh."

Niki revealed, "Shah Rukh held my hand and said ‘Niki, it’s Shah. I am so sorry. It’s 12 in the night but because there was paparazzi outside, I was waiting for them to leave. I can only come in the night.’ He then started caressing my hair and asked me how I was, if I wanted anything."

The actress revealed that she was in disbelief that King Khan had visited her at the hospital. She said, "I asked him ‘What are you doing here?’ He said 'Answer one question, were you hit by a red Maruti van?' I said yes but why are you asking that?"

Shah Rukh recalled spotting the same van at Film City, where the production crew of Niki's show was teaching the junior artist how to drive the vehicle. The actor informed Niki that he knew about this as he saw the junior artist learning the car when he was reaching the Devdas set and had to wait for 10 minutes as the road was blocked.

Niki revealed, "Shah Rukh remembered that. He gave me the news that the person who has hit you, he didn’t even know how to drive." She mentioned how she didn't know how the production team messed up until SRK told her. The actress expressed how her respect for Shah Rukh Khan grew because of it and said, "He told me to sue the production house."

Workwise, Niki Walia worked in numerous Television shows like Astitva, Sea Hawks, Gharwali Uparwali, and more.

