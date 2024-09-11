Did KKK 14's Asim Riaz take indirect dig at Niyati Fatnani after she disclosed unheard insights into his rift with Rohit Shetty?

More than stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has now become another epicenter of controversy. After Niyati Fatnani revealed blow-by-blow details of Asim Riaz's fallout with host Rohit Shetty, the rapper posted a cryptic note. Netizens speculated the ambiguous note to be an indirect dig at Niyati after she shared how Rohit’s bodyguards gathered around when Asim picked up a nasty fight.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Asim Riaz wrote, “Some people just need a high-five in the face with a chair.” Since the post comes just a day after Niyati Fatnani disclosed insights into the rapper’s controversy on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, netizens are speculating that Asim took a dig at her. Hence, it feels like no one has let bygones be bygones.

Check out the tweet here:

In a podcast with Shardul Pandit, Niyati said that everything that happened on the show during the clash between Asim and Rohit was not aired in the episode. She added that the entire situation was a lot more intense and serious than it appeared in the episode.

Talking about Rohit Shetty, Niyati Fatnani said, "Jab yeh Asim wala incident bhi hua, toh he could have easily said a lot of things, you know, unke bodyguards aa gaye the (When this incident with Asim happened, he could have easily said a lot of things. His bodyguards gathered because he was too close to Rohit Sir)."

For the unversed, in one of the episodes, Niyati Fatnani and Asim Riaz got into a tiff of words. After Rohit Shetty announced a difficult challenge and asked the contestants who should perform it, the actress mentioned the name of the Bigg Boss 13 fame. She explained how he brags to have endured much pain so Asim could do the stunt.

To this, the rapper said that these guys (referring to his fellow contenders) were not up to his level. Giving a quick reply, Fatnani remarked, “Uske level pe aana bhi nahi hai (I don't want to match his level).”

Asim Riaz was ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 following his rift with host Rohit Shetty and co-contestant Abhishek Kumar. The Golmaal director asserted that one should not have disrespected them and their careers.

