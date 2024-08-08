Parents-to-be Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary organize baby shower ceremony; WATCH former's priceless gesture

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are set to embrace parenthood, and the couple will welcome a new member soon. They are already busy nesting for their little one, and recently, the duo hosted a baby shower ceremony. Meanwhile, one of the videos from the ceremony wherein Prince is seen adorably kissing her baby bump is winning the hearts of their fans.

The video opens up with the Bigg Boss 9 couple making an entry to the baby shower ceremony, organized on August 7, 2024. Prince treating his wife like a princess ahead of the arrival of their baby definitely melted our hearts. After posing for the media and shutterbugs, the soon-to-be-parents couple had some romantic yet sweet moments to share.

Narula made her wife twirl, and Yuvika could not stop gushing over him. Further, the Roadies fame planted a sweet peck on Yuvika's baby bump, giving a testament to their true love, togetherness, and admiration for each other. Well, Chaudhary carried her pet dog during her entry to the ceremony and posed with her furry friend, who happily stayed in her arms.

Speaking of Yuvika Chaudhary's look, the mom-to-be looked like a fairy in a gorgeous white-hued dress. Her ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline and off-shoulder sleeves. However, what stole the limelight was the huge baby pink bow at the back. She opted for glamorous makeup and styled her tresses in curly hair, half tied at the back with a cutesy bow clip.

On the other hand, Prince Narula wore a blue-toned shirt and white pants. The reality show star completed his look with white sneakers. At the function, his excitement and enthusiasm knew no bounds!

Yuvika's baby shower boasted a beautiful decoration, which was absolutely dreamy. The venue had a cutesy photo-op background. We also noticed a world map with 'Adventure Awaits' written over it and two big teddy bears kept to retain the baby shower feel. Blue, pink-toned, and golden balloons covered the background.

For the uninitiated, on June 25, 2024, Narula took to his Instagram handle and posted pictures of two swanky cars, announcing Yuvika's pregnancy in a unique way.

