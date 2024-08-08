Faisal Shaikh recalls his face-off with Elvish Yadav on BB OTT 3, comments on Bigg Boss 18: 'Mai apne aap mei pura tayaar hu...'

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu has been a prominent personality and has a tremendous fan following. On August 7, Faisu was spotted at close friend Adnaan Shaikh's birthday bash. While interacting with the media, Faisal recalled his face-off with Elvish Yadav and also spoke about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 18

Recently, Faisu appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3 to extend support to his friend Adnaan Shaikh. During this, he had a face-off with Elvish Yadav, who appeared to defend his friend Lovekesh Kataria. Recalling his experience of sharing the stage with Anil Kapoor, Faisu commented, "Main bohot khush hu ki muje yeh opportunity mili, Anil sir ke samne conversation karne ki (I am happy that I got this opportunity to have a conversation in front of Anil Kapoor sir)

Speaking about the face-off, Faisal Shaikh added, "Bohot acha face off tha hum dono ka, hum dono ko apne team member ko, dost ko bachana tha toh humne puri koshish ki. Voh bhi kahi na kahi tayari mei tha aur mai bhi kahi na kahi tayaari mei tha but bohot acha hua (We had a good face-off. We defended our respective team members or friends. He was prepared and even I cam prepared. It happened nicely)."

Watch Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu's video here-

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame further commented, "Maine expect nahi kiya tha logo se. Muje logo ne bohot pyaar diya hai. Mera Instagram boost pe chal rha tha uss din. Bohot khushi ho rahi hai uss chiz ki ke mei Adnaan ke liye gaya uss jagah pe. (I didn't expect from people. People love me and my Instagram was on boost that day).

Talking about Bigg Boss Season 18, Faisal Shaikh expressed his interest in participating in the controversial show. He shared, "I will go if my fans tell me. But I know my fans, they will want me to host the season."

Faisu added, "Mai apne aap mei pura tayaar hu Bigg Boss mei jaane ke liye aur mei chahunga ki mei uss jage jaau but kuch chize hai joh meri ghar ki bohot personal hai. (I am ready for Bigg Boss and I want to go but there is some personal reason)

Faisal explained that he informed the Bigg Boss 18 team that he cannot participate in the Salman Khan-led show because of personal reasons. Faisal shared that in future if he gets a chance then he will try to go after convincing his family members.

Speaking about Faisal Shaikh's shows, the social media sensation has been a part of several reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

