Pati Patni Aur Baby EXCLUSIVE: Chhavi Mittal recalls 'physical and emotional struggle' while recovering from breast cancer; talks about comeback

Popular actress Chhavi Mittal is back on Television screens after a long hiatus. The actress is set to star in an upcoming series titled, Pati Patni Aur Baby. Along with Chhavi, the show features Karan V Grover, Pracheen Chauhan, and Pooja Gor in the lead roles. As Chhavi gears up for her comeback, Pinkvilla recently had a long conversation with the actress.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Chhavi Mittal discussed her upcoming show, Pati Patni Aur Baby. She shared details about her role in the series, talked about working with her close friend Karan V Grover, and explained her conscious decision to take a break from television before making her comeback. Quotes from the interview are as below:

Your healing journey from breast cancer diagnosis has been an inspiration to many. Throughout this difficult phase, what kept you optimistic and going?

I think the difficult phase is still going on. More than the physical struggle it's the emotional struggle which takes a toll. I don't know if there was one thing that kept me optimistic. I don't know if I was optimistic all the time. I wasn't. There were a few phases that I have gone through and I still go through. I think it's important for me to look at the brighter side, to look at where I have reached from where I started. That brings joy to me.

Were you offered any other fictional or non-fictional shows post your surgery? And with Pati Patni Aur Baby how does it feel to come back to TV?

Yes, I was offered fictional and non-fictional shows post my surgery. It feels great to come back to TV because I am coming back in the capacity of a producer as well. The reason why I didn't accept any other offer is because I simply don't have the time to devote to just one thing. I don't have the time to devote to just being an actor on somebody's show because there is a lot that is happening at the moment.

Other than the creation of SIT, I also have my own podcast which I am building. The other two YouTube channels that I handle. A lot of things are on my plate. I like multi-tasking and I like evolving in all different directions rather than sticking to one.

What character are you playing in Pati Patni Aur Baby and what are its traits?

I am playing the character of Rohini. She is the patni (wife). There are two couples in the show. I am one of the wives. Speaking about the traits, Rohini is somebody who is a working woman. She is a small business owner and particular about the way she likes things.

She is always careful about how she manages her house and work. Rohini is a nice person but a little bit short temper and somehow micro-manages her husband without even realizing it. The chemistry between Rishi and Rohini is something to which the audience will relate a lot to it. It's based on how the majority of husband-wife relationships are.

Watch promo of Pati Patni Aur Baby here-

Was it a conscious decision to stay away from Television?

Yes, it was a very very conscious decision to stay away from Television all these years. I believe that it's important in life to keep growing upwards. My competition has always been with myself. When I started to feel saturation in Television as an actor was when I started SIT, where I became a writer and editor.

I learnt how to handle every different platform on social media, and understood how to create this kind of content. Now when I come back to TV, it is again a step up because I don't come back just as an actor, I come back as a creator and that feels extremely overwhelming. It feels like the journey has taken a new turn in the right direction.

How does it feel to collaborate with close friend Karan V Grover again?

It feels really great to collaborate with Karan (Karan V Grover) because he has been a friend and he is also a great person to work with. As an actor, he is very professional. He is very receptive towards what Mohit tells him, the director and the creator of the show. Very receptive towards what he tells them and he is able to incorporate any feedback very nicely. He also brings a lot to the table as a character. I can't envision anybody else playing Rishi other than Karan.

What can audiences expect from your new show?

TV audience is going to be very pleasantly surprised after watching the show. They should leave all their worries behind when they watch this. This is pure entertainment. It's a clean family show and the whole family can sit and watch it together. Even though we have been running this on digital platforms for so many years, considering that digital consumption is happening on devices.

People can watch it individually, even considering that. Our show has been consumed by families together. There is a lot of Television consumption by the means of screening that happens for our content. That's why we feel that it's very apt for TV consumption. There is drama but not heavy drama. There is drama which is a real kind of drama that we all through in our lives and we just added a little comedy to it.

Packed with funny marriage and family-related sketches about daily life situations, this delightful slice-of-life show, Pati Patni Aur Baby, features a stellar cast - Chhavi Mittal as the demanding Rohini, Karan Veer Grover as her loving husband Rishi, Pracheen Chauhan as the ideal husband Abhimanyu, and Pooja Gor as Meera, Abhimayu’s understanding wife, alongside Baby, the nuisance-creating house-help essayed by Shubhangi Litoria.

Pati Patni Aur Baby will premiere on November 18. The show will air every day at 5:30 PM on Colors TV.

