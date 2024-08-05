Chhavi Mittal embodies strength and courage. The actress bravely battled breast cancer and emerged stronger than ever. Unfortunately, the actress recently opened up on her ongoing health struggles, revealing that her Lupus (SLE) rash has reappeared.

The Laal Ishq actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of selfies with a long heartfelt caption. She expressed the emotional impact of dealing with health issues beyond her control.

She accompanied the post with a caption, “Anyone who’s going through any struggle would relate that not having things in your control is really dampening. My lupus (SLE) rash has been coming back and even though I’m not one to be daunted by it, it does feel frustrating that I cannot put my finger on what causes these flare-ups, which invariably leave a white, de-pigmented mark.”

She further wrote, “Lupus…? Ki maa ki #ilovemylife P.S. all those who troll me for my choice of gym wear.. that’s exactly what it is.. MY CHOICE.”

She mentioned that she now has hundreds of these rashes on her body—face, neck, back, arms, chest, and stomach—without understanding what she might be doing wrong or how to fix it. Despite consulting doctors and trying alternative medicine, there has been no improvement.

She’s back on steroids, but the situation remains unchanged, with flare-ups recurring intermittently. She shares this to remind us that even when life seems full of challenges, we should continue to count our blessings.

As soon as Chhavi Mittal uploaded her pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their concerns and well wishes. A fan wrote, “I salute your courage again and again.” Another fan commented, “Thank you for putting out your vulnerable moments with us...it really helps people like us who are suffering from similar conditions you are suffering with…”

Chhavi Mittal is recognized for her roles in shows like Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Ek Chutki Aasman, and Krishnadasi, among others. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, the actress has since fully recovered and is now committed to her fitness journey.

