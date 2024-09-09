IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Row: Pooja Gor feels elated to work with Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur; expresses joy in heartfelt note

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Row, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, premiered on August 29 and has created a stir on social media. The series stars several actors, including talented actress Pooja Gor in a pivotal role. Now, Pooja expressed her joy about sharing screen space with veteran stars Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja Gor dropped two pictures. In the first snap, the actress is seen posing with two veteran stars, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur. In the second picture, Pooja can be seen posing with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Row team, including Dia Mirza, Vijay Verma, Patralekha and others.

Sharing these snaps, Pooja first expressed her joy as she received compliments from Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur. The caption of this post read, "Earned some serious brag rights being part of a project alongside stalwarts like Naseer Sir and Pankaj Sir! I’m framing this picture. And the fact that Naseer Saab said he liked my work? If there’s a place above Cloud 9, you’ll find me there! #IC814onNetflix."

Take a look at Pooja Gor's post here-

As soon as this post was uploaded, Pooja Gor's friends, fans and colleagues showered their praises and good wishes on her. Krishna Mukherjee wrote, "Congratulations." Karan V Grover commented, "Wowwww... I’m officially jealous of u," Kanika Maheshwari, "Congratulations," and so on the comments continued.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Row premiered worldwide on Netflix on August 29. The web show stars Vijay Verma, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapur and more.

Speaking about Pooja Gor, the actress has been a prominent face of the telly industry for a long time now. Over the years, Pooja gained a massive fan following owing to her amazing acting mettle. Pooja starred in several shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Ek Nayi Ummeed—Roshni and more.

The actress made her Bollywood debut starring in the hit movie Kedarnath. In the film, Pooja plays the role of Sara Ali Khan's elder sister.

Apart from this, Pooja has even acted in a few web shows like The Verdict: State vs. Nanavati, Shrikant Bashir, Guns & Gulaabs and more.

