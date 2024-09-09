Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Gashmeer Mahajani to Shalin Bhanot, 'Tu har baar beech me mat aa, camera on...'; Get physically violent

A major fight will be seen between Shalin Bhanot and Gashmeer Mahajani on the sets of Rohit Shetty's hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The exchange of heated arguments turns so ugly that the duo violently pushes one another, and the footage is captured on the camera. The makers released a promo in which Shalin and Gashmeer are seen at loggerheads.

The crew member tells Gashmeer Mahajani to wait somewhere, which makes him further angry and he pushes the team member. Shalin Bhanot comes between the two and tells the Imlie actor to calm down. Gashmeer tells Shalin, "Tu har baar beech mei mat aa. Camera on nai hai Shalin. (Do not interfere always in the middle. The camera is on.)

Bhanot kept his calm and then told Gashmeer, "Mere upar bhadakne ki zarorat nai hai bro. (No need to get angry at me.) Mahajani adds, "Bhadak gaya toh (If I get angry then?)" Bhanot in anger, then says, "Apni heroism apne tak rak (Keep your heroism to yourself.) Meko dhakka deke dikha (Push me and show.)" The duo then push each other violently.

As seen in the video released by Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, an irritated Gashmeer Mahajani tells the crew, "Arey subah subah mat karwao yaar. Arey pehle stunt toh khatam karne dena. Tu waha pe ja mei aaata hu (Please do not start early in the morning. Let me finish my stunt. You go there, I will come.)"

The makers posted the video with a message that spoke about Gashmeer and Shalin's verbal altercation. It read, "Gashmeer aur Shalin ke beech hua clash, stay tuned to watch their jhagde ka aftermath. Dekhiya #KhatronKeKhiladi14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

This is not the first time that Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has seen an ugly fight. Earlier, Asim Riaz, who was removed from the adventure reality show, also had a fight with Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar. Rohit Shetty was also dragged into the altercation.

Speaking about what's currently going on in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Shilpa Shinde was evicted from the show yesterday (September 8). She could not perform well in the snake stunt and had to compete with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is now out of the danger zone.

