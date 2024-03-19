And the much-awaited day is finally here! In a star-studded event held at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards saw the glitz and glamor of the entertainment industry coming together for a celebration of talent and style. Among the many luminaries honored, veteran actor Dilip Joshi and the charismatic Rupali Ganguly emerged as the shining stars of the evening, clinching the prestigious awards for Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female), respectively.

Dilip Joshi wins Best Actor (Male)

Dilip Joshi, renowned for his portrayal of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, added another feather to his cap as he was crowned Best Actor (Male). His versatile acting prowess and impeccable comic timing have made him a household name, and fans voted for him to win.

The other nominees in this category were Arjit Taneja, Harshad Chopda, Gaurav Khanna, Mohit Malik, and Shakti Arora.

Rupali Ganguly bags Best Actor (Female)

On the other hand, Rupali Ganguly, known for her exceptional portrayal of the lead character in the hit television serial Anupamaa, walked away with the coveted Best Actor (Female) award. Ganguly's portrayal of a woman navigating through life's challenges with grace and resilience has struck a chord with viewers, earning her widespread acclaim and admiration. Her performance and ability to bring depth to her character have made her an indispensable part of Indian television.

Advertisement

The other nominees in this category were - Shraddha Arya (Kundali Bhagya), Tejasswi Prakash (Naagin 6), Shivangi Joshi (Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka), Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) and Sriti Jha (Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye).

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, known for its recognition of talent and style in the entertainment industry, attracted some of the A-listers of the industry, each adding their own sparkle to the glamorous event. From breathtaking fashion statements to heartfelt acceptance speeches, the evening was a testament to the industry's creativity, diversity, and passion.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards are:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash; nominees for Best Actor Female TV