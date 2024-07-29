Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kush Shah had huge gap in his salary as compared to Dilip Joshi and the amount will shock you

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been tickling the funny bones of viewers for more than a decade now. The show, which provides perfect engagement with its unique blend of signature humor and social messaging, has seen many actors getting replaced during its run.

Recently, another cast member brought tears in the eyes of audiences by announcing his decision to leave the sitcom. Goli, played by Kush Shah, has taken an exit from Asit Kumarr Modi’s show to continue his studies abroad. He portrayed the funny character for 16 long years. But have you ever wondered how much did Kush charge for his role? If not, we have a surprising revelation. Read on!

Kush Shah’s fees was much less than Dilip Joshi

According to reports, Kush Shah was paid Rs 20,000 per episode for essaying his part in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was way less than what the lead actor of the sitcom, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal earns.

Dilip Joshi’s remuneration is reportedly around Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode and it is nearly 86 percent more than what Kush received.

Take a look at Kush Shah’s recent Instagram post:

Kush and Dilip share a friendly bond. After the former’s official announcement of parting ways with TMKOC, the latter posted an old picture with him and left a heartwarming message.

Dilip Joshi penned, “@kushshah…this pinch is for leaving us. But jokes apart. I’ve enjoyed very scene I’ve donw with you. Wishing you the best! May you continue to spread smiles! Looking forward to seeing you go far like bandook ki ‘Goli’ now!”

Advertisement

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully since 2008. It features an ensemble cast that includes Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar, Monaz Mevawalla, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.

The show follows the story of Gokuldham society members. The major focus is on the Gada family which consists of businessman, Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal's wife, Daya and their mischievous son, Tipendra Gada aka Tapu.

The narrative of the series depicts Gadas dealing with their day-to-day troubles in a hilarious way, highlighting the importance of unity and cooperation.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is authored and bankrolled by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Film Productions Private Limited. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV and is digitally available on SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Palak Sindhwani celebrates 16 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; shares heartwarming VIDEO