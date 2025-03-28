Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Hina Khan hugging Tejasswi Prakash and sharing a cute moment with Karan Kundrra will melt your hearts

Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra exchanged heart-melting moments at the star-studded 4th Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. The ceremony offered an extravaganza of glamour and nostalgia in the presence of Bollywood's finest talents and iconic artists.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan looked ravishing in a bright red sculpting gown with a jaw-dropping cape and dramatic sleeves. She extended love and warmth to Swaragini actress Tejasswi Prakash, who enthralled in a black short-cutout dress.

The Naagin star wore matching chic stockings, high heels, and a golden bracelet. Keeping makeup subtle, she let her show-stopping hairstyle be the main attraction, nailing a classy and breathtaking look with ease.

Khan was seen gleefully bonding with Prakash and her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra. The trio was seen chit-chatting and enjoying their night with laughter and giggles, amping up the night's celebratory atmosphere.

Hina Khan glamorously hugged Prakash in the midst of their conversation, blowing kisses in the air before parting ways. As the Bigg Boss 11 star left, the couple returned to their seats with smiles on their faces.

Contributing to the upbeat mood, Kundrra previously indulged in light-hearted exchanges with the paparazzi and even addressed the current rumors surrounding his wedding with his long-time girlfriend, Tejasswi.

The couple has been the fans' favorite since they went public with their relationship, often winning hearts through their loving moments. Many followers are anxiously waiting for their wedding, but Karan's latest statements indicate that he's not in a hurry.

Advertisement

At the event, when the wedding plans of a photographer were revealed, turning the tables on him, the actor hilariously turned the topic. Kundrra quipped, "Shukar hai meri shaadi se topic change kar ke teri shaadi pe chali gai. (Thank God the topic has shifted from my wedding to your wedding.)"

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 is a glamorous night of celebrations with Bollywood's biggest stars coming together for an evening of style, awards, and entertainment that remains unforgettable.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards are:

Danube Properties - Presenting Partner

Trends - Powered By

MG Motor - Driven by Partner

Killer - Styling Partner

P.C. Chandra Jewellers - Jewellery Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Associate Partner

The Glenwalk - Pouring Partner

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Geetanjali Salon- Salon Partner

Bright Outdoor Media - OOH Partner

RedFM - Radio Partner

IGP - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

J W Marriott - Venue Partner