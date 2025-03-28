Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Tejasswi Prakash wins Danube Properties presents Most Stylish TV Actor Female

The most-awaited Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 is finally here. The grand event took place on March 27 in Mumbai, bringing together a dazzling lineup of stars. The night was filled with glitz, glamour, and well-deserved victories as many celebrities took home prestigious awards. Among them was the famous TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, who bagged the Danube Properties Presents Most Stylish TV Actor (Female).

At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, the winner of Danube Properties Presents Most Stylish TV Actor (Female) is none other than Tejasswi Prakash. This honor was presented by Mr. Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

Meanwhile, stealing the spotlight with her outfit, the Naagin actress looked stunning in a striking black cutout dress, exuding elegance and charm. She paired her outfit with chic stockings, high heels, and a lovely golden bracelet. For makeup she opted for a more neutral look as she let her stunning hairstyle take center stage, effortlessly delivering a look that was both classy and cool!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan, who turned heads in a stunning red sculpted gown, was also seen hugging Tejasswi Prakash, sharing a heartfelt moment at PSSI 2025. In a heartwarming gesture, Hina was also seen blowing kisses for Tejasswi before parting ways and the moment is just so full of love.

Apart from them, Karan Kundrra also had a beautiful time at PSSI 2025 as he was seen having fun with the paparazzi while also addressing the ongoing buzz about his wedding with longtime girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. When the wedding plans of a pap were being discussed, Karan jokes, "Shukar hai meri shaadi se topic change kar ke teri shaadi pe chali gai. (Thank God the topic has shifted from my wedding to your wedding.)"

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 was a dazzling night filled with glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments. Bollywood’s biggest stars came together for an evening celebrating fashion, talent, and entertainment. The red carpet was graced by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Hina Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sushmita Sen, Rasha Thadani and many more, making it a truly grand affair.

