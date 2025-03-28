Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Karan Kundrra wins Trends presents Most Stylish TV Actor Male
During the fourth edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Karan Kundrra was honored with Trends presents Most Stylish TV Actor Male.
After much anticipation, the special night of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 concluded with a bang. The award night witnessed the presence of notable names and faces from Bollywood who forward to honor the best in the field of lifestyle, fashion and more. The prestigious evening became all the more special for Karan Kundrra, who was awarded with Trends presents Most Stylish TV Actor Male title.
The evening of March 27, 2025, was a star-studded affair as it witnessed the fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. At the prestigious award night, Karan Kundrra was awarded with Trends presents Most Stylish TV Actor Male. The actor accepted the honor with much pride.
After receiving the honor, Karan also posed for the shutterbugs with his lady love, Tejasswi Prakash, by his side. The duo was extremely happy and all smiles as they flaunted their respective honors for the cameras.
Dishing major couple goals, both the stars of the evening, Tejasswi and Karan, also had several cute PDA moments. At one point, Karan also planted a sweet kiss on the Naagin actress’ cheek, who, in return, flashed a bright smile.
Take a look
For the special evening, the Mubarakan actor looked suave in a white embroidered blazer paired with a matching shirt and black bow. He opted for black pants that made him look class apart.
Meanwhile, Prakash complimented him in a striking black cut-out dress, exuding elegance and charm. She paired her outfit with chic stockings, high heels, and a lovely golden bracelet. She also left her stunning, curled hair open, effortlessly delivering a glamorous look.
As Karan made a stylish entry, he also engaged in a fun banter with a paparazzo and asked about his impending wedding. When others stated that the shutterbug is soon to get married, the actor funnily exclaimed, "Shukar hai meri shaadi se topic change kar ke teri shaadi pe chali gai (Thank God the topic has shifted from my wedding to your wedding)".
In addition to this, Bollywood and TV celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Karan Tacker, Arjun Bijlani among others also marked their prestigious presence.
