Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Karan Johar wins Killer presents Most Stylish Filmmaker
Karan Johar made a dashing entry at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 and went home with the Killer presents Most Stylish Filmmaker prize.
The most-awaited award show, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, was hosted on March 27, 2025. The night was all about honoring the best in the entertainment industry. Several B-town celebs, including Rajkummar Rao, Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more, went home with the prestigious award. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar was also bestowed with the Killer presents Most Stylish Filmmaker award.
Karan Johar is known for giving the Hindi film industry some cult classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and more. While he has proved his mettle as an accomplished director and producer, KJo is also lauded for his impeccable fashion sense. Hence, at the recently concluded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Karan Johar won the Killer presents Most Stylish Filmmaker accolade.
Karan Johar gets the Most Stylish Filmmaker award:
Proving that he is the most deserving candidate for the PSSI 2025 award, Karan turned up at the event looking dashing as always. For the entertaining night, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director stunned in a black and white ensemble. KJo looked effortlessly stylish in a white shirt, which he layered with a matching blazer featuring a giant flower.
He completed his attire with a pair of black pants, shiny shoes, and a giant diamond-studded finger ring that grabbed eyeballs.
Karan Johar makes his presence felt at the PSSI Awards 2025:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan recently bankrolled Nadaaniyan. He will also be producing Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. His next production venture, Kesari Chapter 2, will hit cinemas on April 18, 2025.
