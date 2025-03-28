Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra’s cute banter makes host Maniesh Paul question ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were among the many TV and Bollywood stars who graced the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, which concluded on March 27, 2025. One of the viral moments from the event, host Maniesh Paul asking "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?" to the couple having a cute banter, became everyone's favorite. Check it out!

At PSSI Awards 2025, popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash won the Most Stylish TV Actor (Female) award. After receiving the accolade, she took over the mic and mentioned, “This award is really special because my younger brother is here. He’s very happy and I am very happy.” This is when the host, Maniesh Paul, stated that while talking about her ‘younger brother,’ Tejasswi was pointing at her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, standing in the audience.

The TV actress was quick to clarify, “Nhi nhi Karan nhi. My brother, pura family aaya hai (No, not Karan. My entire family is here).” To this, Paul added, “Main ghabra gaya tha Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? (I was thinking Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?)”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s cute banter:

During the event, Karan also gave a reaction to his wedding plans with Tejasswi. When the actor entered the event, he engaged in some fun banter with one of the media professionals about his wedding. When the paparazzo informed him that he is getting married soon, Kundrra was quick to funnily state, “Shukar hai meri shaadi se topic change kar ke teri shaadi pe chali gai. (Thank God the topic has shifted from my wedding to your wedding.)”

Karan Kundrra talks about his wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash:

