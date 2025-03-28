Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Ananya Panday wins MG Presents Best Actor OTT Female Popular Choice

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 may have come to an end, but the internet doesn’t seem to be getting over it anytime soon. The prestigious evening was dedicated to honor the best in cinema, fashion, lifestyle and more. Marking the special occasion, Ananya Panday was honored with MG Presents Best Actor OTT Female Popular Choice for her film CTRL.

Ananya was presented the award by renowned environmentalist Asif Bhamla and his daughter, Saher Bhamla of Bhamla Foundation. The actress flashed a sweet smile as she accepted the award with much pride.

Ananya Panday receives an award for CTRL

Elated by her big win, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and shared a special message expressing her gratitude for the honor. She posted the picture of her award and wrote alongside, "Thank you @pinkvilla for the ‘Best Actor-popular choice’ award for CTRL (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) This one’s for you @vikramadityamotwane", followed by multiple folded hand emojis.

Responding to her sweet dedication, director Vikramaditya Motwane also hyped her up expressing, "AP" followed by a red-heart, hug and a star emoji.

Ananya Panday expresses gratitude for the honor

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Ananya Panday’s CTRL is a cutting-edge thriller that addresses the dark side of social media and artificial intelligence. Released in 2024, the Netflix film also featured Vihaan Samat in the lead role. Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana lent his voice for the AI character, Allen, in the film. It also featured Devika Vatsa and, Kamakshi Bhat in the key roles.

The fourth edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 was a star-studded affair that witnessed the presence of many notable names of the industry including Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Priyadarshan, Tiger Shroff, Sharvari, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani and many others.

