Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Karan Kundrra has cutest reaction on wedding plans with GF Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Shukar hai meri shaadi…’
At the ongoing Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Karan Kundrra engaged in a fun banter with paps. He also spoke about his wedding with GF Tejasswi Prakash.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been setting major couple goals ever since they started dating. The celebs are often seen making their fans gush over their cute PDA moments. Some even want them to get married as soon as possible. Well, at the ongoing Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Karan opened up about his wedding plans with Tejasswi. Read on to know what he said!
At the ongoing Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, popular television star Karan Kundrra made a dapper entry. He also engaged in a fun banter with a paparazzo and asked about his impending wedding. When others stated that the shutterbug is soon to get married, the actor funnily exclaimed, "Shukar hai meri shaadi se topic change kar ke teri shaadi pe chali gai. (Thank God the topic has shifted from my wedding to your wedding.)"
Karan Kundrra talks about his wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash:
At the coveted award function, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor made a stunning appearance on the red carpet. Karan rocked a white shirt, which he wore with a velvet black bow, and layered it up with an embellished coat. He paired them up with black formal pants and shiny shoes.
Karan Kundrra attends Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025:
A little later, his ladylove, Tejasswi Prakash, also made heads turn as she put her best fashion foot forward at the coveted award show. Teja (as fondly referred to by her fans) looked stylish in a black short cutout dress. She completed her glamorous look with a pair of matching stockings, shiny high heels, and a golden bracelet. The actress kept her makeup minimal and let her dramatic hairstyle do the talking.
Tejasswi Prakash attends Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025:
Apart from them, celebs like Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Tacker, Ankit Gupta, Rupali Ganguly and others also arrived.
