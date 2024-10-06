Popular actors who rejected Bigg Boss offer in past; Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi, and more

One of the longest-running reality TV shows, Bigg Boss, is full of high-voltage drama and unexpected friendships, keeping us glued to the screen. Running for years, the show is now returning with its new season tonight at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. Throughout the season, the show reveals the other side of these celebrities, often leaving us surprised. Many popular actors would love to be a part of this show, but some have consistently turned down the offer. Each episode offers something interesting, making it difficult to look away from the participants.

8 Actors who rejected Bigg Boss's offer

Let’s now take a look at the popular actors who have graced our screens with their performances but refused to be a part of Bigg Boss.

1. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, known for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has turned down Bigg Boss multiple times. In an interview, the actress revealed that she is focusing on her current commitments. Despite being offered a large sum of money and rumors of her participation, Shivangi Joshi chose to stay away.

Currently, there is no sign of the actress participating in the show, but with her charming and friendly personality, her fans would love to see her on Bigg Boss someday.

2. Divyanka Tripathi

The beloved Ishi Maa, portrayed by Divyanka Tripathi, who is always appreciated for her friendly and kind attitude, has consistently rejected offers to participate in Bigg Boss. Divyanka describes herself as introverted, and the idea of being apart from her family and husband is something that scares her. In an interview, the actress revealed that just imagining being part of the show frightens her, as the atmosphere of Bigg Boss is not something she feels comfortable with.

Divyanka, who deeply values family, also stated that being under constant surveillance is not something she would like to do. Based on her views on Bigg Boss, it seems unlikely that we will see her on the show anytime soon.

3. Faisal Khan

Aamir Khan’s brother, Faisal Khan, is one of the popular celebrities who rejected Bigg Boss's offer. The actor revealed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 16 but declined it. In a video, Faisal Khan talked about being approached for two shows: Bigg Boss and TV serials. He further added that Bigg Boss is something he is not interested in and politely rejected the offer.

However, netizens have suggested that he should participate in the show, and many would love to see him on screen once again.

4. Mohsin Khan

The beloved TV actor Mohsin Khan, who rose to fame with his role as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently revealed that he has rejected Bigg Boss's offer. When asked about the offer, Mohsin described himself as shy. He mentioned that throughout the show, we would likely only see him in the corner, which wouldn’t be fun for anyone.

Despite the rumors of his participation, fans have shown their excitement at the possibility of seeing him back on TV screens after a long break.

5. Arjun Bijlani

One of the most fun personalities to be around, Arjun Bijlani, has been offered Bigg Boss but has rejected it due to prior commitments. When asked about Bigg Boss, the actor revealed that the shooting dates for his TV show and Bigg Boss happened to clash. Arjun mentioned that he wants to focus on his current commitments instead of participating in a time-demanding show like Bigg Boss.

6. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget, one of the most adored and fashionable TV actresses, has shared that Bigg Boss isn't the right fit for her. Known for her iconic performances in shows like Beyhadh and Bepannah, she mentioned that the show's distinctive format doesn't align with her career choices.

With her commanding presence and captivating charm, many fans would love to see Jennifer in Bigg Boss, and we’re all eagerly anticipating that possibility.

7. Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover has carved out a significant niche for himself in both the television and Bollywood realms, delivering unforgettable performances that have won over many fans. In addition to his work in TV shows and films, he has also taken part in reality programs such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. When questioned about the possibility of joining the Bigg Boss house, he shared that the internal drama and intense pressure of the environment do not attract him.

8. Neha Dhupia

The well-known Bollywood star, Neha Dhupia, has dismissed the speculation about her joining Bigg Boss. She shared that while she enjoys watching the show, she has no desire to take part in it. When probed further, she explained that being constantly monitored is not something she finds comfortable. She emphasized that being in front of the camera for a few hours is a completely different experience compared to being filmed around the clock.

Neha Dhupia boasts a large fan following, and her supporters are eager to see her on this popular show. However, given her preference to avoid constant scrutiny, it seems unlikely that she will make an appearance.

Many of these actors had a common reason for opting out of this controversial show: they felt uneasy about being under constant surveillance and the high levels of drama involved. Nevertheless, as their fan base continues to grow, we look forward to the possibility of seeing them join the show in the future.

