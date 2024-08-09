Qissa-e-Dil New PROMO: Hina Afridi and Subhan Awan go through love, jealousy, heartache in relationship

Pakistani dramas are a hit because they have a unique way of presenting love stories. Qissa e Dil is no different and the latest promo, through the eyes of Hina Afridi, Subhan Awan, Azfar Rehman, and Sara Asghar shows a tale of love, jealousy, heartache, and more. Here's what you need to know about the latest promo right here.

The makers of the Pakistani serial Qissa e Dil released a new and highly anticipated promo featuring Hina Afridi, Subhan Awan, Sara Asghar, Azfar Rehman Misbah Ali Syed, and more. The Pakistani drama promo begins with Subhan telling Hina, "Bataya jaye yeh sari duniya hamare khilaf kyu na hoh jaye, mei tumhe nai chodunga. Apne saath lekar jaunga aur koi mjujhe nai rok sakta."

Translation- "(I'll keep her at home for the rest of her life, but I'll never send her with that shameless person. My father has passed away, and that's why you're all treating me this way. First, you forced me into this marriage.)"

Translation- "(Even if the whole world turns against us, I won't leave you. I'll take you with me, and no one can stop me.)" Srha Asgr says, "Mera toh dil chara hai mei dono ko khatam kar du. Meri taraf se dono jaye jahanoom mei. ("I feel like ending it with both of them. As far as I'm concerned, they can both go to hell.)"

Hina's protective family member then says in the Pakistani serial promo referring to her that, "Mei ussei sari zindagi ghar pe bitha lunga lekin uss behaya ke saath usei kabhi nai bhejunga. At the end she says, "Mera baap mar gaya hai esliye aap sab log mere saath yeh sab kar rahe hai. Pehle apni marzi se nikah karwaya."

For the unversed, Qissa e Dil has been produced by Moomal Productions and Momina Duraid Productions. The Pakistani serial has a storyline that will resonate with the audiences and bring them into a world where hearts want to be united but face many challenges. The director of this drama is Kashif Saleem and it has been written by Misbah Ali Syed.

For those who have just joined in and don't know the storyline of Qissa e Dil, it is about financial issues and love. Hina Afridi essays Anaia, a girl from a rich background who has two brothers, who love her a lot, and her mom. Subhan Awan plays Jasim, who is Anaia's cousin and is from a humble background. Watch the new Episode of Qissa-e-Dil tonight at 9 PM, Only on Hum TV.

