Shweta Tiwari to Sara Khan: Top 5 TV stars who have excelled in Pakistani serials and films

Well, did you know that it has not just been Pakistani stars who have made a mark in the minds of Hindustan? There have been many TV actors who have performed in Pakistani dramas or have done movies. From Shweta Tiwari to Sara Khan, the list would not end.

Talking about Lollywood, it has a humungous talent base who have created a niche in Hindi cinema. From Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Hamsa Ali Abbasi, Imran Abbas, or Sajal Ali, Mawra Hocane, the list does not seem to end. These Pakistani stars with their body of work have proved that they have always been unique in showcasing their craft.

The beauty of Pakistani dramas is that they have crossed the tide and have resonated even with the hearts of Indian audiences. These serials are credited for their great storytelling, writing, and a sense of realism that is depicted by the narration. Now, take a look at the list of stars who have stepped out of their comfort zone to make a mark also in the neighborhood country.

1. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a name that resonates with everyone because of her profound work in the TV domain. She became famous because of her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Cezanne Khan. However, did you know she did a Pakistani movie called Sultanat back in 2014?

She was seen opposite Ahsaan Khan. The film was shot in Dubai and the actress had a glamorous role in the same. The movie was an action romantic movie as per a Times Of India report was the most expensive movie, made on a budget of Rs 22 crore.

2. Sara Khan

Sara Khan has been a known and famous face in the Indian TV world. She got overnight fame with her popular TV show Bidaai, for her role as Sadhana. Apart from that she has done a number of famous TV serials like Sasural Simar Ka, and Bigg Boss 4 to name some.

However, did you know that she also did her first Pakistani serial named Ye Kaisi Mohabbat Hai? She became a fan favorite across the border with the serial and was seen sharing screen space opposite Pakistani star Noor Hassan.

A report by the Times Of India states that Sara was the first Indian actress to do a Pakistani serial. During a press event, the director of the show Aabis Raza mentioned that Sara was got on board because her availability met with what they wanted. "Apart from that, Sara is a popular face. She is professional, a great actress, and completely fits the bill", he had quoted as per another report by India Forums.

Khan was also known for playing the role of Manjulika in Kawach which was a supernatural show. Ye Kaisi Mohabbat Hai was aired on ARY Digital and was produced by Sana Shahnawaz.

3. Akashdeep Saigal



Pakistani serials are known for essaying Indian villains. It was the negative role of Akashdeep Saigal in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, that reportedly landed him the role in Sultanat. He was seen opposite Shweta Tiwari.

4. Nausheen Ali Sardar

Nausheen Ali Sardar who was best known for her serial Kkusum did a Pakistani movie called Main Ek Din Laut Ke Aaonga opposite Humayun Saeed who played the role of a hero. The movie as per a Times Of India report was shot in India, while the premiere was held in Karachi. The movie was a remake of Karz and had Indian as well as Pakistani stars.



5. Achint Kaur

Achint Kaur who is best known for her work in TV had done a Pakistani movie called Sultanat. She was a known face, once upon a time in Pakistani dramas, and had also done Piya Ka Ghar. During an interview with ETimes, the actress had revealed the difference between Indian and Pakistani serials.

She had said, "Pakistani TV shows are very natural and acting is very underplayed, our Indian shows sometimes tend to be over-the-top. They are very real because they are based on social issues and their social issues are quite different than ours. Ours tend to be slightly filmi and there's a lot of melodrama. So for me to do those (Pakistani) serials was a boon because there's no melodrama in their serials."

Achnit known for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aso said that Pakistani dramas are not very long. The narrative and storytelling are short, which makes it easy to follow. It makes it interesting and even if one episode, you miss the track and flow of the serial.

