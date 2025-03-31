Gautami Kapoor takes indirect jibe at Ektaa Kapoor amid latter's alleged cold war with Ram Kapoor; WATCH

Ektaa Kapoor and Ram Kapoor's cold war has been getting attention day by day. Earlier this month, Ektaa Kapoor took an indirect dig at Ram's weight loss after he denied claims of undergoing Ozempic treatment for his weight loss. She had shared a video on her Instagram handle indirectly mocking Ram. Now, this cold war has taken a dramatic turn as Gautami Kapoor has clapped back at Ektaa in a recent video.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Gautami Kapoor uploaded a video mimicking what Ektaa Kapoor said in her video. Gautami said, "Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Should I do Ozempic? Should I do Mounjaro? All of the above. Or should I just zip my mouth?" Gautami added, "I think mere liye gym hi kaafi hai (I think the gym is enough for me)."

Gautami then panned the camera to her muscles and said, "Kyuki hume bade nahi chote hi ache lagte hai (Because I don't like big, I like it small)." Gautami bursts out in laughter as she says this."

Watch Gautami Kapoor's video here-

In the caption of this video, Gautami said, "Jisse Jo Pasand ho…. Use woh Karne do….. live and let live…… at the end what matters is health, happiness and peace #nojudgement #onlygoodvibes #livelifekingsize."

It started when Ram, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, revealed that Ektaa Kapoor asked him to shoot the kiss scene with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He had disclosed, "Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody... Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo... Main kaise bol sakta hu ki ye main nahi kar sakta, tab main actor nahi hu... so I did nothing wrong (As an actor, I had to follow the script. I couldn't say "No" to something. So, I didn't do anything wrong)."

Indirectly refusing the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's actor claims, Ektaa had written on an Instagram Story, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk'... but there is dignity in silence."

After this, Ram Kapoor shared his weight loss journey, in which he lost a massive 55 kg. In the video, he dismissed claims that he underwent Ozempic treatment to reduce weight. In a post, Ram emphasized that the huge physical transformation resulted from sheer hard work. Post this, Ektaa took an indirect jibe at him.