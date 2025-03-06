Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Munawar Faruqui to Tanmay Bhat, 5 popular personalities who landed in trouble because of their comedy

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, recently came under fire for making an inappropriate remark on comedian Samay Raina’s talent show, India’s Got Latent. The joke, widely criticized for its crude nature, sparked outrage across social media, leading to legal action against Allahbadia, Raina, and content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jasprit Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

This incident is a reminder of the fine line comedians walk between humor and controversy. Over the years, several stand-up comedians have faced backlash for their statements. Here’s a look at some of them:

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been at the center of multiple controversies. In 2021, he was arrested in Indore for allegedly making offensive jokes about Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah. Although there was no evidence of him making the remarks, he spent weeks in jail, and many of his shows were later canceled due to security concerns.

Advertisement

In 2024, he again faced backlash for an insensitive joke about Konkani people. After public outrage, he issued an apology, explaining that the joke was part of a crowd-work segment.

Tanmay Bhat

Tanmay Bhat, co-founder of AIB, stirred controversy in 2016 when he used a Snapchat face filter to mimic former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam. Many deemed the act disrespectful, and he faced massive backlash. Though he apologized, the controversy contributed to AIB’s downfall, which was further accelerated by the #MeToo allegations against the company.

Kapil Sharma

Even mainstream comedians like Kapil Sharma have found themselves in trouble. In 2016, he was criticized for making sexist remarks about women working in government offices. In 2021, The Kapil Sharma Show faced legal trouble when an episode depicted actors drinking alcohol while enacting a courtroom scene. The show was accused of disrespecting the judiciary, leading to an FIR.

Advertisement

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra is known for his sharp political satire, which has frequently landed him in legal trouble. In 2020, he was banned by multiple airlines after confronting journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight. His tweets about the judiciary led to contempt of court proceedings against him. In 2022, he was accused of disrespecting the Indian flag after tweeting a morphed image of the Supreme Court, replacing the national flag with that of a political party.

Vir Das

Vir Das faced severe backlash in 2021 for his monologue Two Indias, performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. While some praised his take on the country’s contradictions, others accused him of defaming India on an international platform. Legal complaints were filed against him, and he faced strong criticism from political groups. The stand-up comedian was even banned from performing shows.

Ranveer Allahbadia's recent controversy on India's Got Latent is yet another example of how comedians and content creators can face severe consequences for their words. The podcaster, who has invited many popular celebrities on his show, appeared on Samay Raina's comedy show as a panelist.

Advertisement

During the show, he asked one of the contestants, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" This sparked a debate, with authorities filing complaints against all the panelists of the show and the organizers, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jasprit Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.