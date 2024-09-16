Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Kevin Almasifar talks about bagging Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae: 'Proud to make my debut with Dharma...'

Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences. The project has been the talk of the town for its stellar star cast. The primary cast of the project includes Panday along with Vihaan Samat and Varun Sood. However, the project also starred Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Kevin Almasifar in a pivotal role.

Kevin Almasifar played the character of Carl in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae. After making his strong personality visible in reality shows, Almasifar made his acting debut with a prestigious project like Call Me Bae. Expressing his happiness over being a part of the same, Kevin took to social media and shared a series of pictures from the filming of the show.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Call Me Bae's Kevin Almasifar here:

Sharing the pictures and videos from the sets of Call Me Bae, Kevin Almasifar wrote, "Got a Call From Bae soo I went from reality TV to my first steps into acting. Proud to make my debut with Dharma Productions in ‘Call Me Bae’ on Amazon Prime. This show was made by the best. I’m so glad to have been part of this show. Thank you for this."

As Kevin shared the post, many friends and celebrities congratulated him for his acting debut. Ranvijay Singha who was the host of Roadies commented with a lit (fire) emoji on the post. Kevin's rival from Roadies, Baseer Ali also commented and wrote, "So proud of you kev, just the beginning of a new journey."

Nikita Bhamidipati who worked with Almasifar in Splitsvilla wrote, "You go kinggggg."

Interestingly, apart from Kevin, the show also starred another reality TV star Varun Sood who has been a part of reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Ace of Space and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

