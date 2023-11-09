Temptation Island India EXCLUSIVE: Nikita Bhamidipati's boyfriend Tayne De Villiers gets emotional; here’s why

Temptation Island India is a one-of-a-kind dating reality show being appreciated and viewed by many. The popular show will have its first Bonfire night soon in which the couples will get to see what their partners did the entire week. Among others, Nikita Bhamidipati's boyfriend Tayne De Viller will be seen getting emotional when he sees Nikita getting cozy with a tempter.

Tayne De Villers couldn't hold back tears seeing Nikita with Jad

In the previous episode of the show, Nikita Bhamidipati got the chance to spend some quality time with Jad Hadid. The duo was seen getting cozy in the jacuzzi. Jad also held her and kissed her.

The video of the same will be shown to Tayne on the Bonfire night. After witnessing the closeness between Nikita and Jad, Tayne felt disappointed and so upset. He even broke down in tears later.

Have a look at the recent promo of Temptation Island India

Nikita Bhamidipati feels guilty

Later, Nikita will be shown Tayne's date with Ridhi. The promo shows how guilty she feels as Tayne didn't cross any lines during the date.

In the previous episode, during a game, the contestants were asked to sip a drink if they were attracted to someone else and Jad went ahead to take a sip of the drink. This had left Nikita quite disappointed as Jad was attracted to somebody else after kissing her.

While Tayne proved his strong commitment towards Nikita, she fell prey to the temptation. Will the couple be able to find a balance in their relationship? Or will they part ways, only time will reveal.

More about Temptation Island

The show revolves around couples testing their relationship by staying in different villas with single tempters. Will they fight the urge to be tempted and stay committed to their partners or build a new relationship with tempters, forms the crux of the show. Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra are also a part of the show.

While Mouni is the Queen of Hearts, Karan is donning the hat of a host.

ALSO READ: Temptation Island: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid to dump Nikita Bhamidipati after steamy kiss?