Rohit Roy gets emotional as he mourns Divya Seth’s daughter Mihika’s untimely death: ‘You’ll always be my…’

Divya Seth’s daughter Mihika’s death has ignited a wave of grief and sorrow in the entire entertainment industry. Several celebrities are paying condolences to the young soul through social media.

Rohit Roy, who shares a close bond with his Dekh Bhai Dekh co-star Divya, has also penned down an emotional note on his Instagram handle giving tribute to Mihika.

Rohit dropped some pictures featuring the late girl. While the first visual has the actor posing happily with his wife Mansi Parekh, Divya Seth, Siddharth Shah and Mihika, the second photo is from Mihika’s childhood.

Alongside the images, Rohit wrote a heartfelt note where he called Mihika his own baby. He highlighted his bond with Mihika and talked about her loving and sensitive nature. He also prayed for her ‘comfortable passage’.

The caption of the post read, “You might have been born to different parents but you are and always will be my baby… You are the most loving, sensitive little girl I’ve ever known and I remember how very excited you were to give your mumma a perfect bday. When you said Bye Rohit Papa, I didn’t think in my worst NIGHTMARES that this is what you meant.”

“Although I pray that you get a comfortable passage to where you have gone, I also pray that you come back to your parents in some form. See you soon Mihika. I love you. RIP,” added the Kaabil actor.

Take a look at Rohit Roy’s Instagram post here:

The Shah family is navigating through the most difficult and distressful time of their lives after the unexpected passing away of Mihika on August 5, 2024. She was the daughter of actor Divya Seth and Siddharth Shah, and the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth. Sushma has played pivotal roles in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Nagina.

Divya Seth, who has worked in Jab We Met, Dil Dhadakne Do and English Vinglish also uploaded an official note on social media informing one and all about Mihika’s death.

For the unversed, Mihika was a student and her Instagram bio read, "Budding Wildlife Photographer and Documentist, Animal lover, BTS Army." She would have completed 24 years of life in September 2024.

