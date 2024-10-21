WATCH: Abhinav Shukla creates artificial moon while being from Rubina Dilaik on Karwa Chauth; Netizens call him ‘greenest flag’

The social media is flooded with Karwa Chauth celebration videos. Many celebrities took to social media to share how they celebrated the special day with their significant ones. However, popular celebrity couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla spent the day away from each other. But the latter’s thoughtful gesture is winning over the internet.

On Karwa Chauth (October 20), Abhinav Shukla shared a small clip of how he spent the Karwa Chauth evening. He is in Mumbai while his wife, Rubina Dilaik and kids are in her maternal home in Himachal Pradesh. As the moon showed up late on Karwa Chauth night, the actor decided to create his own moon by sketching it.

Watch Abhinav Shukla’s video here:

Initially, he failed, but after a few failed attempts, he cracked it. He used his studio light to get the light and shadow effect and successfully drew the moon. Later, using a photo editing app, he created the image. Later, they celebrated the day after the moon showed up on the night sky and Rubina video called him.

Shukla uploaded the video with the caption, “To the ones i look upto ..i always say : “thankyou” .. thankyou @rubinadilaik I got a standby moon ready for you as Chandrama decided to show up late today! HAPPY #karvachauth”

Advertisement

His thoughtful gesture has won over the netizens. Many of them appreciated his talent and wrote, “Man of many talents.” others commented how his drawing could have made Rubina’s day if she had been there with him. “They should use you as a perfect husband material type,” and “Such a green flag” are some of the most common comments. “Cutest video on the internet today,” wrote another.

For the unversed, Abhinav and Rubina married in Shimla on June 21, 2018. They continue to set couple goals even years after their marriage. The family became complete when in November 2023, they welcomed twin baby girls, whom they named Eedha and Jeeva.

After welcoming the baby, Rubina returned to work within a few months. Besides her podcast, she will also return to the big screens with a film alongside Rajpal Yadav.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Rubina Dilaik shared how Bigg Boss 14 saved her and Abhinav Shukla's marriage